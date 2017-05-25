Statement sent on behalf of Bevan Moody's family

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 12:47

Bevan Moody’s family and friends are today mourning the loss of a young family man. Bevan passed away this morning, Thursday 25 May 2017.

Bevans’s partner Kendra and his daughter Maddison, his mum Wendy and stepfather Craig, father Garry and stepmother Susie, sisters Hayley and Taylah and brother Justin, along with many family and friends have been at his bedside throughout.

Bevan, aged 22, had been in an induced coma at Nelson Hospital following a cardiac arrest in the second half of the division one match between his club Waitohi and Nelson Club on Saturday 20 May. He was treated by a medical team at Neale Park before being transferred to Nelson Hospital.

Maddison, who turns two on Friday, was the apple of Bevan’s eye. He was a loving dad who enjoyed nothing more than being at home with his young family.

Bevan’s club Coach and mentor, Tonga Taumoefolau, who has been at his side since the incident, says Bevan will be remembered as a family man, with a strong family connection, who embraced being the best father, brother and son.

"Bevan was an active rugby player with Marlborough Boys College First XV, Waitohi and various representative teams, he had unique abilities as a scrummager and had the physique to be a star on the rugby field.

"His team embraced him as a teammate who was hard-working on the playing field; a committed and loyal team player. He just loved playing rugby. Bevan was called "Bear" for his imposing physique, and was a much-loved team mate at every level he played."

Bevan’s family greatly appreciate all of the love, care and support they and Bevan have received over the past week. They understand there is media interest but they ask for privacy as they grieve for him. They have no further comment to make at this time.

Details of Bevan’s funeral will be made available shortly.

Bevan Moody's Rugby Career

Bevan was a young rugby player on the rise since his days as a prop forward in Marlborough Boys’ College 1st XV for three years 2011-2013, including the team that won the Crusaders 1st XV secondary schools Press Cup in 2013.

In 2013, he represented the Marlborough senior representative team whilst still at College, and has also represented Tasman at age-grade level. He had played senior premier rugby for Waitohi since 2014.

Representative playing Record

2013 NZ Barbarians

2013 to present Marlborough Rugby Sub Unions

2014 NZ Under 20 trialist

TASMAN RUGBY EXPRESSES CONDOLENCES FOR BEVAN MOODY

Tasman Rugby is expressing its deep condolence to the Moody family following the death of Waitohi Club player Bevan Moody.

Bevan, 22, passed away this morning, Thursday 25 May, at Nelson Hospital surrounded by his partner, daughter and parents after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing in a senior grade rugby match at Neale on Saturday, May 20.

"The thoughts of everyone in the Tasman rugby community are with Bevan’s partner and family. This is a devastating time and our support and prayers are with them," said Tasman Rugby CEO Tony Lewis.

"This is a massive shock to all of us. We are a tight-knit community and the death of someone so young has hit hard in his club and across Tasman rugby.

"Bevan had a solid rugby future ahead of him. He’s been a New Zealand Under 20 trialist and was on the fringes of the Tasman Makos. He was well known and liked, and is a huge loss."

The New Zealand Rugby Foundation and New Zealand Rugby also express their condolences and offer their full support to Bevan’s family and rugby community.