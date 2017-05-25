NZR saddened by death of Bevan Moody

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 15:20

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has expressed its condolences to the family of Bevan Moody, his Waitohi Rugby Club and the Tasman rugby community after the 22-year-old forward passed away this morning.

Moody had been in an induced coma in Nelson Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a division one match at Neale Park Nelson last Saturday.

"It’s gutting to see a young man die while playing the game he loved. It’s wrong and hard to make sense of when someone dies at such a young age," said NZR General Manager of Rugby Neil Sorensen.

"I met Bevan at Under 20 camps, he was a neat young man and a talented player who had many years of rugby, but more importantly life, ahead of him.

"Our thoughts go out to his family, especially his partner and his young daughter, and his team mates who will be taking this sudden loss really hard. The immediate focus is ensuring Bevan’s family and his mates are fully supported."