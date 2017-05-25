|
[ login or create an account ]
The BNZ Crusaders head to Melbourne today to take on the Rebels this Saturday night. Head Coach Scott Robertson has made ten changes to the starting fifteen that beat the Chiefs last weekend.
Last week's bench front row of Wyatt Crockett, Ben Funnell and Mike Alaalatoa becomes the starting front row for Saturday night. Andrew Makalio, Joe Moody and Oli Jager will provide cover.
Lock Quinten Strange will make his first start of the season, pairing up with Sam Whitelock. Luke Romano takes a spot on the bench.
The loose forward trio will be Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Pete Samu and Jordan Taufua, with Jed Brown having recovered from injury to take a place in the reserves.
Israel Dagg will also return from injury to take the wing this week, with Manasa Mataele on the opposite wing. Tim Bateman steps into the second five spot and Seta Tamanivalu will make his start at centre.
Kick off for Rebels vs BNZ Crusaders is at 9:35pm NZT (7:35pm local time) on Saturday night.
BNZ Crusaders team to play the Rebels:
1. Wyatt Crockett
2. Ben Funnell
3. Michael Alaalatoa
4. Quinten Strange
5. Sam Whitelock (C)
6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis
7. Pete Samu
8. Jordan Taufua
9. Bryn Hall
10. Richie Mo'unga
11. Manasa Mataele
12. Tim Bateman
13. Seta Tamanivalu
14. Israel Dagg
15. David Havili
RESERVES
16. Andrew Makalio
17. Joe Moody
18. Oli Jager
19. Luke Romano
20. Jed Brown
21. Mitchell Drummond
22. Mitchell Hunt
23. George Bridge
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.