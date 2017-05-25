Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 15:50

The BNZ Crusaders head to Melbourne today to take on the Rebels this Saturday night. Head Coach Scott Robertson has made ten changes to the starting fifteen that beat the Chiefs last weekend.

Last week's bench front row of Wyatt Crockett, Ben Funnell and Mike Alaalatoa becomes the starting front row for Saturday night. Andrew Makalio, Joe Moody and Oli Jager will provide cover.

Lock Quinten Strange will make his first start of the season, pairing up with Sam Whitelock. Luke Romano takes a spot on the bench.

The loose forward trio will be Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Pete Samu and Jordan Taufua, with Jed Brown having recovered from injury to take a place in the reserves.

Israel Dagg will also return from injury to take the wing this week, with Manasa Mataele on the opposite wing. Tim Bateman steps into the second five spot and Seta Tamanivalu will make his start at centre.

Kick off for Rebels vs BNZ Crusaders is at 9:35pm NZT (7:35pm local time) on Saturday night.

BNZ Crusaders team to play the Rebels:

1. Wyatt Crockett

2. Ben Funnell

3. Michael Alaalatoa

4. Quinten Strange

5. Sam Whitelock (C)

6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis

7. Pete Samu

8. Jordan Taufua

9. Bryn Hall

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. Manasa Mataele

12. Tim Bateman

13. Seta Tamanivalu

14. Israel Dagg

15. David Havili

RESERVES

16. Andrew Makalio

17. Joe Moody

18. Oli Jager

19. Luke Romano

20. Jed Brown

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Mitchell Hunt

23. George Bridge