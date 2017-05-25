Freestyle Motocross icon Robbie Maddison to headline AUS-X Open

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 16:17

Internationally renowned motorcycle stuntman and Freestyle Motocross icon - Robbie Maddison, is the latest superstar athlete confirmed for the 2017 AUS-X Open Sydney event, this November 11 and 12 at Qudos Bank Arena.

Maddison not only holds the world record for the longest distance ever jumped on a motorcycle at 107m (351 feet), but has revolutionised the sport of Freestyle Motocross, thrusting it into the mainstream with some of the most incredible motorcycle stunts known to man.

Most recently, he became the first person ever to ride a specially modified motorcycle across water, to ‘surf’ one of the world’s most infamous waves, Teaupoo in Tahiti.

From nearby Kiama NSW, the AUS-X Open will be Maddison’s only competitive appearance down under for 2017. Injuries and international commitments have prevented him from competing at the AUS-X Open in previous years.

"I’m stoked to finally be able to compete at the AUS-X Open event this year. I was able to be there to enjoy it in 2015 as a spectator and it was an amazing spectacle without a doubt," Maddison stated.

"The AUS-X Open is easily one of the best action sports events in the world and something I couldn’t miss being involved with this year. I can’t wait to ride in front of a packed stadium, so close to home in front of friends and family and compete in front of our passionate Aussie fans."

The AUS-X Open is the largest and most prestigious event of its kind, combining Supercross racing and an international FMX ‘Best Trick’ competition with amazing entertainment.

It is an enormous coup for the event and the thousands of fans that make the pilgrimage from all over Australia, and the world, for Maddison to compete this year.

"We couldn’t be any more excited to have Robbie competing at this year’s AUS-X Open Sydney event. What he has achieved on the world stage and the stunts he has performed over the past decade, are nothing short of legendary." Event Director - Adam Bailey said.

"He is an absolute innovator in every sense of the word. To have him at our event for fans to witness him competing, will be absolutely incredible!"

The FMX Best-Trick competition at the AUS-X Open has been a hit with fans since the event’s inception in 2015, however Bailey maintains that further refinement for 2017 will ensure the spectator experience and live entertainment values for this year’s event will be second to none this November.

"We’re always listening to our fans and feedback. For 2017 we’ll be working even harder on the event format and the integration of this year’s FMX Best-Trick competition, to ensure the ultimate live sport and entertainment for attendees is achieved. There’s absolutely no doubt that this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever before!"

Pre-sale tickets for the AUS-X Open event are available NOW. Click here to register for pre-sale tickets: http://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=AUSXOPEN

The ticketing pre-sale period ends at 10pm on Sunday May 28.

Tickets are expected to sell-out and start from $40 and will be available to the public on Monday May 29 from 10am AEST via Ticketek.com.