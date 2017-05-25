Annual Congress - NZF records another profit

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 16:42

After a successful year both on and off the pitch, New Zealand Football confirmed another positive financial result at the national body’s Annual Congress held in Auckland today.

With record participation rates through the continued success of the Whole of Football Plan, the national body recorded a $102,000 surplus for 2016 which included a net $1.48 million transfer from the International Teams Reserve set up in 2011 to fund international activity.

Revenue outperformed 2015 due primarily to increased FIFA Funding, the new ACC relationship and growth in the NZ Racing Board partnership.

Expenditure increased due to continued critical investment into New Zealand Football’s core capabilities, its extensive international programmes and the costs of delivering the new ACC Injury Prevention Programme.

To view the New Zealand Football 2016 Annual Report Click Here: http://www.nzfootball.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/NZF-Annual-Report-2016.pdf

New Zealand Football Chief Executive Andy Martin said the current financial position provides the solid base from which the organisation continues to grow the game in New Zealand. He said it remains vital for the business to continue seeking new investment to fund future international programmes and ensure the sustainability of the game.

"A further positive financial return is a great result for the wider game," said Martin.

"When we reflect on 2016 it has been another excellent year. The Whole of Football Plan continues to deliver great results with some really good work carried out across the country by our Federations and Clubs. We now have a record number of players, coaches and referees so all in all it has been a fantastic effort by everyone involved in the game.

"The financial security we have been able to establish in recent years is hugely important as it gives us the platform we need to harness the domestic growth being experienced as we seek more New Zealanders playing and loving football."

The award-winning Whole of Football Plan, introduced in 2011 and delivered through the seven Regional Federations with support from Sport New Zealand, continued to deliver great results at grassroots level with over 150,000 registered participants across the game and growth rates in youth grades reaching new highs. Over $4.2 million was invested in the grassroots game during the year.

Some $5.5 million was invested into the international game, with a continued focus on the All Whites’ Road to Russia 2018 programme and, in partnership with High Performance Sport NZ, the Football Ferns’ Rio Olympic Games programme.

New Zealand Football President Deryck Shaw said, in his second year in the role, that the considerable progress evidenced during the year has laid the foundations for further success in 2017 and beyond.

He added that the Football Ferns competing at the Rio Olympics, the All Whites building consistently towards the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the continued success of New Zealand teams at age group FIFA World Cups were all standout achievements in the high performance area of the business.

Shaw was also proud of the achievements of New Zealand Football at club and community level and believed the organisation was well positioned to build on that momentum in 2017.

"We know we are well equipped in New Zealand to continue delivering our vision of incredible performances both on and off the field," he said.

"There is a renewed sense of hope that, under Gianni Infantino’s guidance, FIFA will return to and deliver its mandate to develop football everywhere and for all.

"We believe the game has a great future in New Zealand and look forward very much to playing our part, alongside our colleagues at OFC and the leaders of our game at FIFA."

Paul Cochrane, who has been on the Executive Committee since October 2012, was reappointed and Rakesh Naidoo was elected as a new member of the Executive Committee at today’s Congress.

Naidoo, Principal Advisor for Race Relations at the Human Rights Commission, is a representative on a number of boards in New Zealand and will add great experience to the New Zealand Football Executive Committee.

Mark Aspden stepped down from the New Zealand Executive Committee after nine years.

The Executive Committee is comprised of the following members:

President - Deryck Shaw

Vice President - Michael Anderson

New member elected 25 May 2017:

Rakesh Naidoo

Existing members:

Philip Barry

Caroline Beaumont

Paul Cochrane (re-elected 25 May 2017)

Suzanne Griffin

Mike Killick

Scott Moran