All Whites complete day four of Auckland training camp

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 17:18

The All Whites have completed day four of their Auckland training camp ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson will name his squad for the pre-tour on Friday. The team departs for Northern Ireland on Saturday.

Please find attached audio from an interview with All Whites defender Tom Doyle after training today.

All Whites fixtures pre-FIFA Confederations Cup

2 June v Northern Ireland in Belfast, Northern Ireland (3 June NZT)

6 June v Cabinteely FC in Dublin, Republic of Ireland (7 June NZT)

12 June v Belarus in Minsk, Belarus (13 June NZT)

2017 FIFA Confederations Cup - All Whites draw

17 June 6pm (3am 18 June NZT) v Russia, Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg

21 June 9pm (6am 22 June NZT) v Mexico Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

24 June 6pm (3am 25 June NZT) v Portugal, Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg

All FCC matches live on SKY Sport