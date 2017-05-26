Tim Nanai-Williams and Taleni Seu re-sign with Chiefs

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 08:15

Dynamic utility back Tim Nanai-Williams and exciting forward Taleni Seu are the latest players to confirm their futures with the Gallagher Chiefs. Nanai-Williams, 27, has signed a one-year deal for 2018, while 23-year-old Seu has committed to the Chiefs for another two years through until 2019.

Cooper, who will succeed Dave Rennie as head coach of the Gallagher Chiefs from 2018 said: "I’m really pleased to have Tim and Taleni locked in for next season. Tim brings a huge amount of experience which makes him a real asset on-field and also as a mentor for our younger players coming through. He’s a versatile player who is able to cover most positions in the backline, plus he’s calm under pressure and gives the team continuity going forward.

"Taleni is an explosive, exciting player with a lot of x-factor. He’s a big man who can play a number of positions covering lock and loose-forward, and he’s very quick. Being in just his second year of Super Rugby, I’m excited to see him fulfill his potential in the coming years."

Nanai-Williams said: "I’m really excited to sign with the Chiefs for 2018. This team has been a big part of my life over the past eight years, so I was very keen to stay on for another season and be involved in the next era of the Chiefs with Coops. For my young family, it’s great to give them some stability for the next 12 months and to keep challenging myself in an outstanding environment."

Auckland-born Seu cited the Chiefs environment as a key reason in his decision to re-sign with the Club.

"I’m really happy to re-sign with the Chiefs for another two seasons. This Club gave me my first opportunity which is something I am very grateful for. I want to stay because I’ve enjoyed my time here so far - I really like the culture. It’s challenging but also fun and I’m excited to keep growing as a person and a player here."

Tim Nanai-Williams made his Super Rugby debut against the Sharks in 2010 as Chief #180. The evasive Counties Manukau utility back has been a consistent performer in the Chiefs jersey, accruing 81 caps over seven seasons to date. Nanai-Williams spent 2015 in Japan, but rejoined the Gallagher Chiefs for the 2017 season.

At 1.82m and 87kg, Nanai-Williams is equally adept at sevens as he is at the 15-a-side game. The Manurewa High School alumnus represented both New Zealand and Samoa in sevens and also played for the latter in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Chief #262 Taleni Seu is the second-youngest of 12 children to his Niuean Tongan mother and Niuean Samoan father. At 2.02m and 115kg, the lock/loose-forward is a foreboding presence on-field and a popular, humble giant off it. Seu is a talented basketballer, which has likely contributed to his exceptional skillset and footwork on the rugby field.

His impressive exploits for Auckland during his maiden Mitre 10 Cup season in 2015 earned him selection for the 2016 Gallagher Chiefs squad, with Seu making his Super Rugby debut against the Crusaders in his team’s campaign opener that same year. Taleni Seu has played 28 games for the Gallagher Chiefs to date.