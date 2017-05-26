New Zealand Rugby honoured by prestigious award for the All Blacks

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 11:45

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has today said it was humbled at having the achievements of the All Blacks recognised with the Princess of Asturias Award for Sport in 2017.

NZR Chief Executive, Steve Tew said the achievement was a welcome surprise.

"We received a telegram overnight from King Felipe VI of Spain congratulating the team which was incredible. It's a great honour to have the All Blacks recognised with the prestigious Princess of Asturias Award. The team and all at New Zealand Rugby are humbled by the award and grateful to the Foundation and fans around the world for their fantastic support.

"We’re also very grateful for the nomination of the All Blacks for the award which was made by Spanish Ambassador in New Zealand, Mr. Manuel Pradas Romaní, with the support of the New Zealand’s Ambassador in Madrid, Mr. Andrew Jenks."

The Princess of Asturias Awards are considered to be amongst the most important in the global cultural agenda, especially in the Spanish-speaking world, and are intended to acknowledge exemplary and internationally recognized cultural, scientific and social achievements. As well as considering performance, the awards also recognise sporting values such as solidarity and sportsmanship.

"The list of previous winners of these awards is remarkable with the likes of Michael Schumacher, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Severiano Ballesteros and Brazil’s National Soccer Squad being honoured. Having the All Blacks acknowledged along with world leaders in sport is great recognition for the All Blacks and also for rugby," said Tew.

"Our game is being increasingly played in Spanish-speaking countries around the world and this award will further strengthen the popularity of rugby and the reputation of our teams in black."

Los All Blacks, agradecidos por el prestigioso premio

La Federación Neozelandesa de Rugby afirmó hoy sentirse honrada por la concesión del Premio Princesa de Asturias de los Deportes 2017 a los All Blacks en reconocimiento a los logros conseguidos por la selección.

El director ejecutivo de la Federación Neozelandesa de Rugby, Steve Tew, señaló que el premio había sido una grata sorpresa y consideró "un gran honor para los All Blacks ser distinguidos con el prestigioso Premio Princesa de Asturias. La selección y todos en la Federación se sienten honrados por el premio y agradecidos a la Fundación y a los aficionados de todo el mundo por su increíble apoyo".

"También estamos muy agradecidos al Embajador español en Nueva Zelanda, D. Manuel Pradas Romaní, por haber presentado la candidatura de los All Blacks al premio, con el apoyo del Embajador de Nueva Zelanda en Madrid, D. Andrew Jenks.", añadió Tew.

Los Premios Princesa de Asturias se consideran como uno de los galardones más importantes de la agenda cultural internacional, especialmente en el mundo de habla hispana, y tienen por objeto distinguir logros culturales, científicos y sociales ejemplares e internacionalmente reconocidos. Los premios no sólo tienen en cuenta los resultados sino que también reconocen valores del deporte como la solidaridad y la deportividad.

"La lista de galardonados en ediciones anteriores, entre los que figuran deportistas como Michael Schumacher, Steffi Graff, Martina Navratilova, Severiano Ballesteros y la selección de fútbol de Brasil, es impresionante. Que los All Blacks hayan sido distinguidos junto a los mejores deportistas del mundo es un gran reconocimiento para los All Blacks y también para el rugby", señaló Tew.

"Nuestro deporte se practica cada vez más en países de habla hispana en todo el mundo y este premio reforzará aún más la popularidad del rugby y el prestigio de nuestras selecciones".