Fitzy: Every game like a Grand Final now

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 14:36

GIANTS Netball and Sunshine Coast Lighting will battle it out for a top-two finish in Round 14 this weekend- the final regular round of Suncorp Super Netball before the inaugural Finals Series, and Head Coach Julie Fitzgerald is predicting one hell of a battle.

The teams, who last met in Round 4 when the GIANTS won 55-54, face off at Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday night (7pm AEST) with the winner guaranteed at least second place on the competition ladder.

The teams who finish both first and second place on the ladder following the conclusion of Round 14 will be gifted an extra life in the Finals Series; drop the Major Semi Final, and they will still be in the running to make the Grand Final.

Those who finish third and fourth will enter sudden-death Finals netball, with only the winner of the Minor Semi Final continuing their season.

"There is a lot riding on this game, but there’s been a lot riding on the whole second half of the draw really," Fitzgerald told GIANTSNetballTV.

"The competition is so close and the lead at the top has changed several times and every game we’ve played has [felt] like a Grand Final."

And Fitzgerald says this weekend will be no different.

"I think the Lightning have just built and built as the season has gone on," Fitzgerald added.

"They have got depth all over the court, have some really experienced international players, they don’t have a weak spot and they are very, very quick.

"I think to beat them we have to be a lot more consistent. I think last week (against the Firebirds) we let ourselves down but we showed against the Vixens (in Round 12) that when we do play to our own game plan and we execute well - and don’t do silly things at crucial times - that we can beat anyone in this league, and we have beaten everyone.

"So we want to go into the Finals on the back of a win."

Match Notes

When the teams met for the first time in Round 4, the GIANTS defeated the Lightning 55-54 on the Sunshine Coast.

The GIANTS have a record of 10 wins and three losses after 13 rounds to sit in third place on the Suncorp Super Netball ladder.

The Lightning have a record of 10 wins, a draw and two losses after 13 rounds and sit in second place on the ladder.

The GIANTS are the only team to have been inside the Suncorp Super Netball top four after each round.

The Lightning have been inside the top four for all but one round when they were fifth after the opening round.

The winner of this match will be guaranteed a place in the major Semi-Final and the double chance in the Finals Series.

The GIANTS and and Lightning are the two best defensive teams in Suncorp Super Netball after 13 rounds.

The Lightning have conceded 671 goals (51.6 per match) while the GIANTS have conceded 672 (51.7 per match).

Julie Fitzgerald has coached 295 matches at this level claiming her 204th win against the Vixens in Canberra in Round 12.

Fitzgerald has a 69% success rate across the former Australian National League, Trans-Tasman and now Suncorp Super Netball competitions.