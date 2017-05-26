World Polo Championship trophy arrives in Australia

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 16:09

The World Polo Championship trophy arrived at Parliament House in Sydney yesterday, in an official handover ceremony. Administering the momentous event was Alejandro Taylor, CEO for the Federation of International Polo and Peter Higgins, CEO of World Cup Polo and proud owner of Sydney Polo Club.

8 of the world’s best Polo teams will compete in the Olympic grade World Polo Championship which is being held at Sydney Polo Club, Richmond NSW, from October 21-29, 2017.

The historic trophy originates back to 1987 when it was donated to the Federation of International Polo from the Maharaja of Jaipur. CEO Alejandro Taylor said "It is an honour and a privilege to hand across this trophy and Championship event to the Sydney Polo Club. After seeing the calibre of the grounds, professionalism of the World Cup Polo management team and knowing that the Championship will be supported with a world class equine festival, I have no doubt that this will be the best Polo Championship in history." Meeting today with the NSW Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall, in addition to the Minister for Planning Anthony Roberts, Minister for Sport, Stuart Ayres and Member for Hawkesbury and Minister for Industrial Relations, Dominic Perrottet, Taylor said "I’m so thrilled with the support we have received from the Australian politicians and ministers. The embracing of this event is a testament to how passionate the Australian culture is of Olympic athleticism".

In 2015 Peter Higgins, along with the backing of Destination NSW, bid and won the rights to host the 2017 World Polo Championship in Australia. Peter Higgins said "This is a major accomplishment for polo in Australia, which will have spin-off benefits for the Hawkesbury region and state of New South Wales". Speaking after the victory, Member for Hawkesbury and Minister for Industrial Relations, Dominic Perrottet said "It’s a great win for the Hawkesbury region. The World Championship will give this historic sport a great boost locally, and see our polo fields broadcast around the world."

The XI FIP World Polo Championship will attract up to 50,000 attendees and incorporate an array of equine disciplines including jousting, show jumping and vaulting as well as a festival with family friendly activities, village market stalls and art activations.

Children under 15 FREE. Tickets on sale now. Please visit www.wpcsydney.com