Tuimoala Lolohea granted release from Vodafone Warriors

Saturday, 27 May, 2017 - 11:51

Utility Tuimoala Lolohea has been granted an immediate release from the last season and a half of his Vodafone Warriors contract enabling him to continue his career in Australia.

The 22-year-old farewelled his team-mates and staff at the club yesterday and won’t play this weekend.

He had been included on an extended bench for the Vodafone Warriors’ NRL encounter against Brisbane tonight and was also listed at fullback in the Intrust Super Premiership line-up to take on North Sydney.

"Tui and his management recently asked us for permission to talk to other clubs about a possible move and have since requested an early release from the rest of his contract," said Vodafone Warriors recruitment and development manager Tony Iro.

"We appreciate the service Tui has given the club and wish him all the best."

Lolohea, who made his NRL debut in 2014, played 52 first-grade matches for the club. He scored 17 tries and kicked 18 goals for a total of 104 points.