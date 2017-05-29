Marina Erakovic bows out of French Open

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 06:50

Another frustrating first round defeat for New Zealand tennis No.1 Marina Erakovic.

The 29-year-old Aucklander is out of the French Open in Paris after a 7-6(4) 6-4 defeat by 49th ranked American Shelby Rogers.

Erakovic had her chances and didn’t play badly against a player who reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year.

She led 4-2 in the first set and 4-1 in the tiebreaker but couldn’t close it out. It continues a losing trend for Erakovic who has not won a tour level match in 2017.

Her ranking is likely to be outside the top 150 at the end of the tournament.

"It was a tough one today and it is disappointing and I feel it. But I played the best I could today, I did the game plan and controlled my emotions pretty well and there were just a few key moments that didn’t go well," said Erakovic.

She highlighted three key moments which cost her the match.

"One was when I was up a break (at 4-2 ) in the first set but I didn’t consolidate the break and hold my serve well, I played a sloppy game there. Then in the tie breaker I took my foot off the pedal for a couple of points and then she played really good. In the second set I had a break point and I missed a forehand down the line."

Erakovic now turns her attention to the grass court season and will head to the UK on Thursday to prepare for a challenger tournament in Surbiton next week.

"I have the grass court season coming up now. One of our plans ahead for the European summer was not to spend too much time on the clay and focus on the grass and that will be fun and I love that surface. I don’t know if things will turn, but I believe they will."