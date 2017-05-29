Jonathan Coleman congratulates Sport and Recreation Awards finalists

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 17:31

Sport and Recreation Minister Jonathan Coleman has acknowledged the finalists at the tenth anniversary of the Sport and Recreation Awards.

"These annual awards, hosted by Sport NZ, celebrate the contribution and dedication of individuals, clubs, regional and national organisations to enriching New Zealanders’ lives," says Dr Coleman.

"The strength and diversity of entries this year is impressive, and it shows the high-quality work being done to maintain the strength of our sport and recreation sector and keep Kiwis active.

"I would like to acknowledge and congratulate the finalists for their contribution to sport and recreation in New Zealand."

The award categories recognise excellence in commercial partnerships, community impact, event excellence and innovation and high performance campaigns in the sport and recreation sector.

A number of lifetime achievement awards will also be presented, together with the CK Doig Award for leadership.

The awards coincide with Sport NZ’s Connections Conference, the annual conference for leaders from the sector.

"This year’s Connections theme is Partnerships and Collaboration, a timely topic given New Zealand’s successful hosting of the World Masters Games, and the Lions Series kicking off in five days," says Dr Coleman.

"Major events are a great way to showcase New Zealand to the rest of the world, many of the participants have extended their stay to sample our kiwi hospitality and iconic sights."