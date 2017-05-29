WBOP Magic defeat Tactix

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 22:09

Young goal keep Kelly Jury capped off a special week of Netball, leading the WBOP Magic to a crucial victory over a determined Silvermoon Tactix, 65-46, in Hamilton tonight.

After three consecutive losses, the Magic were back to their winning ways. But it took a concerted effort throughout the court to overcome the Tactix, who were on equal footing with them after the opening quarter.

Jury, who has just been named in the NZU21 team to play at the Netball World Youth Cup in July, was on fire for the Magic tonight, bagging six intercepts and six deflections, to shut down the Tactix attack and earn the MVP award.

Her team-mate goal shoot Lenize Potgieter was also in impressive form, shooting 46 from 49 in a game that the Magic were desperate to win - to not only stay in second spot on the ANZ Premiership ladder, but to also restore some confidence in the side.

The Magic settled first, but the Tactix were quick to catch up, with Anna Thompson winding her way between the tall timber Magic defenders to keep adding to the Tactix scoreboard herself, or feeding her shooting partner Ellie Bird.

It was a strong start by shooters all round, with neither Potgieter or Monica Faulkner missing a beat under the Magic goal. Potgieter was briefly joined by Sydney Fraser, ruled out of the start of the Magic season through an achilles injury, making her ANZ Premiership debut at goal attack just before the first quarter ended at 14-all.

But the shooters came under more pressure in the second spell, especially from Magic goal keep Jury and her Tactix counterpart Temalisi Fakahokotau. Tactix wing defence Hayley Saunders also played a strong hand in disrupting the Magic attack.

However, the Magic re-established their rhythm with the injection of yet another goal attack - Amorangi Malesala - who supported the dazzling Ariana Cable-Dixon in deftly feeding Potgieter. The home side gradually pulled away to a nine-goal lead, 32-23, at halftime.

The Tactix returned to the court with a new determination, with new goal attack Brooke Leaver (the fifth goal attack of the game) confidently putting up the big shots to make sure the Tactix were goal-for-goal with the Magic until the last two minutes of the third quarter. But another surge by the home team put them well in control going into the final quarter up 48-35.

The Magic ended the match in dominant fashion, with Jury and captain Casey Kopua getting the better of the Tactix shooters.

Official Result and Stats:

WBOP Magic 65 def Silvermoon Tactix 46

Shooting Stats - Magic:

Potgieter: 46/49 @ 94%

Falkner: 6/6 @ 100%

Malesala: 13/14 @ 93%

Fraser: 0/0

Shooting Stats - Tactix:

Bird: 33/39 @ 85%

Thompson: 7/8 @ 88%

Leaver: 6/8 @ 75%

MVP: Kelly Jury (Magic)