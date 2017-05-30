Mike Venus ready for French Open start

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 08:06

Top ranked New Zealand doubles player Michael Venus starts his French Open campaign on day three in Paris.

Venus and his American partner Ryan Harrison take on Argentine Diego Schwartzman and American youngster Francis Tiafoe first up. The pair have not been able to practice together in the days leading up due to Harrison concentrating on his singles campaign. However the American suffered a first round loss overnight and will turn his attention to the doubles with Venus.

Venus and Harrison play the third match on court four with the Kiwi striving for his first win at the clay court Grand Slam.

"This is my fourth time here and I don’t think I have won a set yet, so we start with the first set of this match and go from there. You do want to play well so you put some more pressure on yourself and everyone does the same thing." Venus said.

Despite clay being Venus’s least favourite surface, he takes some confidence from the fact he won an ATP doubles title in Estoril, Portugal together with Harrison at the start of the clay court swing.

"We don’t grow up on clay in New Zealand so we are not as comfortable so it takes us more time to get our footing. So it was great to get that win in Estoril, but it’s a new week and we have to try and play well here."

Venus is excited to be heading into another Grand Slam with his ranking firmly among the top echelon of doubles players and with no points to defend.

"This is what we train for, these weeks of the year and it’s really exiting to be here and play here. Everything feels great, I’ve got to relax and enjoy it and see how we do." Venus said.

With fellow Kiwis Marcus Daniell and Artem Sitak in the draw and playing well of late, Venus is confident at least one of the trio will go deep in the draw.

"Everyone’s been playing great and hopefully it’s just a matter of time before one of us or all three of us can go deep in one of these big tournaments. I know we are all trying and everyone is turning over every rock we can fine to get the most out of it and get into the second week."

Venus and Harrison will end their doubles partnership for the time being after Roland Garros with the American not playing doubles at Wimbledon due to the best of five sets format. He’s concentrating on singles.

But the Kiwi wants to make the most of the combination which gels partly because they’ve know each other since they were teenagers.

"It helps, I know his personality off the court and he knows mine. We can kind of sense if the other one is up tight or anxious and the other one can help out a bit more, so there are some positives in it."

While their first round opponents are not doubles specialists, the Kiwi number one is wary.

"They are good singles players, and hit great balls, I think the fact they haven’t played together before, and we are going to have to come out and play well and take it to them.

Meanwhile Marcus Daniell and Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner will play their opening match against the 7th seeds, Croatian Ivan Dodig and Spaniard Marcel Granollers Wednesday night (NZ time) as will Artem Sitak and his American partner Nicholas Monroe against the 12th seeds Poland’s Marcin Matkowski and Frenchman Eduard Roger Vasselin.