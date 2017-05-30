All Whites: Our tournament starts now - Lewis

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 07:34

For All Whites midfielder Clayton Lewis the decision was a simple one.

Even though captaining the New Zealand U-20s at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in the Korea Republic was one of the proudest moments of his young footballing career, when coach Anthony Hudson called and asked him to come and join the team in Northern Ireland he didn’t hesitate.

The New Zealand U-20s will look to make history on Thursday night (NZ time) when they face the USA in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, while on the other side of the world the All Whites will be getting ready to face Northern Ireland in a crucial game for their build-up to the FIFA Confederations Cup. Lewis said the national team always takes priority, particularly in the countdown to a major tournament.

"Being over there with the team and to captain the team at a World Cup was a massive honour," said Lewis. "It was quite hard for me but this is the most important job at the moment so I am glad to be here in Belfast. We know how important this build up is. I respect Anthony’s call. He wants all of the team together because we know we don’t have too much time."

The All Whites, who will open the FIFA Confederations Cup in 19 days’ time against hosts Russia, were straight into their work in wet and overcast conditions today at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Lewis, who has played eight internationals for New Zealand since making his debut against South Korea in 2015, has become an important player in Hudson’s team.

He is expecting a rowdy crowd on Friday night at Windsor Park, which holds around 18,000 fans at capacity, as the locals look to continue their recent form which included making the Round of 16 at the Euros last year in France.

"They have a lot of crazy fans over these ways so we are happy to be here and happy to be playing against another big team. Hopefully we can put out a good show and get a good result."

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has named a 25-strong squad today for the friendly against New Zealand and also their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on 10 June.

For Lewis, Northern Ireland will present a great test which will be similar to what they expect to face in the opening game of the FIFA Confederations Cup against hosts Russia.

"[Northern Ireland] love playing attacking football. They have a good bunch of players who play in the Premier League and they are good off set-pieces as well. We know what they are going to be like. But if we play the way we know we can then we know we can do something."

Lewis said this tour and the ‘Tournament of Champions’ is a massive opportunity for him and all of the team to make a name for themselves on the world stage.

"The Confederations Cup is a big event, there is only one tournament bigger and that is the World Cup so this tournament is a great opportunity for myself for exposure. I hope to catch the eye of some people around the world and take that opportunity."

The 19-year-old from Auckland City FC said the prospect of taking on some of the world’s best players has been in the back of his mind since New Zealand won the OFC Nations Cup last June.

"To play Russia, the host nation, in the opening game is going to be a huge day for us, and to take on Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal, you don’t get many better players to play against."

That is all to come and Lewis said the team knows how important this tour is to their chances in Russia and also the prospect of making the FIFA World Cup in 2018 later in the year.

"All of the boys are prepared to put in the hard work. We know that the tournament starts now and we have to be sharp and ready to take on Northern Ireland."