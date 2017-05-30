CRC Speedshow set for a bit of madness

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 09:49

One of motorsport's most iconic superstars is set to wow the crowds this year at CRC Speedshow 2017 - and he's a Kiwi.

Drifting legend 'Mad' Mike Whiddett will take part in the Live Action Arena sessions which will feature both demonstrations and competitions. Two of his iconic machines - MADBUL and BADBUL are currently in NZ and he will be appearing in one, or more, of the specially-built rotary powered Mazda RX7 and RX8 screamers.

"Mike spends most of his time abroad these days wowing international audiences with his incredible car skills and showmanship so it is great that he will be on home turf and doing his thing for CRC Speedshow," said CRC Speedshow organiser Ross Prevette. "It's a big coup for us to have secured him and we now the fans will come out in their thousands to see him and his cars. There's simply nobody like him and he has a huge global following."

Mad Mike will also be available for autograph signings and a one-off competition that will be run at this year's CRC Speedshow event will give a few very lucky - and fearless - CRC Speedshow visitors a chance to hop in one of his cars, buckle up, take a deep breath and go for the ride of their lives around the CRC Speedshow track....sideways of course. He'll also be talking to fans and visitors in a couple of seminars set to be held during the 2017 event too.

Whiddett started in motorsport as a young motocross rider, moving into Free style motocross in his teen years. Since then he has gone on to become one of the world's most well-known drifting superstars, competing in Formula Drift all over the world and capturing global attention with performances at prestigious events such as his Goodwood Festival of Speed and his stunning drive up New Zealand's Crown Range and South Africa's Fanschhoek Pass in Cape Town, all of which have been seen and enjoyed by millions of viewers on YouTube.

CRC Speedshow opens its doors to visitors on Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23 and is promising one of the biggest and best shows in its 11 year history.