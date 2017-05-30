Manfeild gave Krystine golden edge

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 14:18

Accomplished speed skater Krystine Davies has credited Manfeild for an impressive international gold medal-winning success overnight.

The Wanganui woman has further enhanced status as one of the best in her sport in becoming the 2017 Masters Speed Skating champion as result of a massively dominant performance in a 42 kilometre road marathon in Aquila, Italy.

She simply blitzed a big name competition in the race, a centrepiece of the World Master Inline speed skating Marathon Championships.

Taking the lead 15km in, she went on to lap all but one fellow and clocked a race time of one hour, 10 minutes and 30 seconds, a new personal best that is also thought to be a world best time for her age group.

Davies and her partner-coach Gary Clark are adamant training undertaken at Manfeild made a crucial difference, and their delight was such that venue events manager Jordyn Tate was one of the first to hear the good news.

"Gary rang me this morning around 8.30am today - which was late at night in Italy - and, of course, he was absolutely ecstatic," Mrs Tate said.

"He just wanted us to know how grateful he and Krystine were that they were able to train at our venue. He made it abundantly clear that they felt the speed work they undertook here in April made all the difference."

The pair worked out on the main circuit, the same 3km layout that serves for the country’s fastest motor-race, the New Zealand Grand Prix.

They held five training sessions during April, with focus on sprinting with Davies reaching around 50kmh on the straights.

Mrs Tate said Mr Clark said the track work was the key to success, because she could undertake training not easily achieved on the road.

"He described it as being invaluable to Krystine’s build up for Italy and made a noticeable difference during the race."

Ms Davies had commented last month about her delight about being at Manfeild, saying the circuit’s three long straights were perfect for honing the sprint technique she believed would be vital to achieving breakaway from the marathon group.

Krystine has been skating since childhood, but only went seriously into competition in 2001 and stepped up further when a world masters series enacted.

Her numerous achievements include holding national age group records for every Masters Ladies distance plus three NZ ladies records (all age groups).

The 2017 champs were her third, following events in France and China, both of which yielded silver medals.

New Zealand was also represented in Italy by Brett McCormack of Dunedin and Andy McDonnell of Palmerston North.

Manfeild chief executive Julie Keane is delighted the venue made a winning difference.

"Krystine went to Italy with our best wishes so it is great that she has found the success for which she has worked so hard.

"This is a magnificent achievement and shows, once again, how Manfeild is a place that has something for everyone."