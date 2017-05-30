NZ Under 20 side named for World Championship opener against Scotland

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 15:20

New Zealand Under 20 Head Coach Craig Philpott has named his side to face Scotland in their opening game of the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in Georgia, starting Wednesday evening NZT.

The team is:

1 Ezekiel Lindenmuth Auckland

2 Asafo Aumua Wellington

3 Ryan Coxon Waikato

4 Isaia Walker Leawere Wellington

5 Samuel Slade Auckland

6 Dalton Papalii Auckland

7 Tom Christie Canterbury

8 Luke Jacobson - Captain Waikato

9 Ereatara Enari - Vice captain Canterbury

10 Tiaan Falcon Hawke's Bay

11 Tima Faingaanuku Tasman

12 Orbyn Leger Counties Manukau

13 Braydon Ennor Canterbury

14 Josh McKay Canterbury

15 Will Jordan Tasman

16 John (JP) Sauni Auckland

17 Tim Farrell Hawke's Bay

18 Alex Fidow Wellington

19 Sam Caird Waikato

20 Marino Mikaele -Tuu Hawke's Bay

21 Kemara Hauiti Parapara Wellington

22 Thomas Umaga Jensen Wellington

23 Caleb Clarke Auckland

New Zealand Under 20 Head Coach Craig Philpott said it was a tough task selecting his first 23 to take on Scotland.

"All 28 guys in our squad have earned the right to wear the black jersey, so there was a lot of discussion around our selection. We have chosen an experienced team to kick off the tournament.

"We expect Scotland to be direct, physical and passionate on both attack and defence, so we have picked our team accordingly.

"Obviously, we want to make a good start to the tournament. It’s been the best part of three weeks since the Oceania Championships, so we want to get back up to where we were at that tournament in terms of our attack and defence."