NZ Under 20 side named for World Championship opener against Scotland

|
[ login or create an account ]
New Zealand Under 20 Head Coach Craig Philpott has named his side to face Scotland in their opening game of the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in Georgia, starting Wednesday evening NZT.
The team is:
1 Ezekiel Lindenmuth Auckland
2 Asafo Aumua Wellington
3 Ryan Coxon Waikato
4 Isaia Walker Leawere Wellington
5 Samuel Slade Auckland
6 Dalton Papalii Auckland
7 Tom Christie Canterbury
8 Luke Jacobson - Captain Waikato
9 Ereatara Enari - Vice captain Canterbury
10 Tiaan Falcon Hawke's Bay
11 Tima Faingaanuku Tasman
12 Orbyn Leger Counties Manukau
13 Braydon Ennor Canterbury
14 Josh McKay Canterbury
15 Will Jordan Tasman
16 John (JP) Sauni Auckland
17 Tim Farrell Hawke's Bay
18 Alex Fidow Wellington
19 Sam Caird Waikato
20 Marino Mikaele -Tuu Hawke's Bay
21 Kemara Hauiti Parapara Wellington
22 Thomas Umaga Jensen Wellington
23 Caleb Clarke Auckland
New Zealand Under 20 Head Coach Craig Philpott said it was a tough task selecting his first 23 to take on Scotland.
"All 28 guys in our squad have earned the right to wear the black jersey, so there was a lot of discussion around our selection. We have chosen an experienced team to kick off the tournament.
"We expect Scotland to be direct, physical and passionate on both attack and defence, so we have picked our team accordingly.
"Obviously, we want to make a good start to the tournament. It’s been the best part of three weeks since the Oceania Championships, so we want to get back up to where we were at that tournament in terms of our attack and defence."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.