All Whites: Barkley has split loyalties

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 21:09

Former All White Noel Barkley admits he doesn’t know who he’ll be supporting this Saturday morning (NZ time) when the All Whites take on World No 26 Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in Belfast. The Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, who played 20 internationals for New Zealand from 1986 - 1991 where he scored five goals, also played age grade international football for his country of birth. He said the All Whites are in for a great experience in Belfast as they begin their final preparations for the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

The All Whites are playing Northern Ireland on Friday (3 June NZT) - how special will that fixture be for you?

I see myself as an Irish Kiwi with half my life here and half in Northern Ireland so this game means much for me and my family who all live in New Zealand.

You have played for both countries, so the obvious question is who will you be supporting?

I’m torn and am hoping for a 4-4 draw and hope that the game helps the All Whites prepare for Russia.

What sort of reception can the All Whites expect at Windsor Park?

A very loud one as the Northern Ireland fans will sing their hearts out. The crowd are right on the pitch and although it only holds about 18,000 it will feel like 40,000.

What makes it a special place to play football? And to tour?

Football is special in Northern Ireland because it’s the national game and right now they are having their best run ever and are looking good to qualify for the World Cup in Russia. Football here is like a religion and the All Whites will feel that.

What will the All Whites have to do well to beat with a team like Northern Ireland?

Defend well on set pieces as with the likes of Jonny Evans they will hurt you at dead-ball situations. They are also good on the counter attack so keeping the shape will be important. They will play plenty of long ball so Winston Reid will be missed.

How many times did you play for Northern Ireland and what are some of your fondest memories?

I played four times as an under 17 and five times as an under 19 international. I have many special memories but beating Belgium at Windsor Park was special in a game where I played alongside Man United’s David McCreery’s brother Ron.

What are you expecting from the All Whites at the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia?

Look we all know it’s going to be tough in Russia but I’m really hoping that we can grab a draw against the hosts as they haven’t been in great form. In the other two games we really need retain possession as best we can and hope that if we get chances we take them. If we are going to lose games then I hope it’s by the odd goal as that will help our confidence later in the year. I hope that the young players stand up and take their chances.

All Whites fixtures pre-FIFA Confederations Cup

2 June v Northern Ireland in Belfast, Northern Ireland (3 June NZT)

6 June v Cabinteely FC in Dublin, Republic of Ireland (7 June NZT)

12 June v Belarus in Minsk, Belarus (13 June NZT)

Both of the internationals are live on SKY Sport

2017 FIFA Confederations Cup - All Whites draw

17 June 6pm (3am 18 June NZT) v Russia, Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg

21 June 9pm (6am 22 June NZT) v Mexico Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

24 June 6pm (3am 25 June NZT) v Portugal, Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg

All FCC matches live on SKY Sport