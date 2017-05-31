Kiwi Michael Venus wins first match at French Open

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 06:38

It’s been a good day on clay for New Zealand’s Michael Venus as he won his first ever doubles match at the French Open.

Venus and American partner Ryan Harrison have battled back from a set down to beat Argentine Diego Schwartzman and Francis Tiafoe (United States) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in one hour 11 minutes to reach the second round.

Harrison and Venus started poorly, going down a break early and losing the first set in 27 minutes. But they gradually took control and secured a break in each of the next two sets to take the match.

"I am really happy it was definitely a dicey start." Venus said. But we managed to get over the hurdle and got a bit of momentum in the second set and started to play a bit better and settle into our game, so am really happy to be in the next round"

Venus had not won a set in three previous appearances at Roland Garros, and after the sluggish start the drought seemed set to continue.

But the Kiwi No.1 says they were able to gain a foothold in the match early in the second set.

"It was just execution, we were giving too many free points away but I have to give credit to them, they also played some great shots. We changed some of our tactics and it worked well in the end so I am really excited."

The last three years I have been looking at flights about this time to get out of here, so it is nice to be here a bit longer, but plenty of work to do so I need to get out onto the practice court and fix some things."

The Kiwi and American could potentially face the fourth seeds Lukas Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the second round.

The other Kiwis, Marcus Daniell and Artem Sitak open their campaigns overnight.

Daniell and Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner have been pitted against the 7th seeds, Croatian Ivan Dodig and Spaniard Marcel Granollers. Sitak and his American partner Nicholas Monroe open against the 12th seeds, Marcin Matkowski (Poland) and Eduard Roger Vasselin (Fance).