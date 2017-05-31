Rugby hero Ben Smith to train aspiring rugby star

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 10:26

Local Marton rugby fans, Michelle and Mike Rayner, have won a training session with All Black Ben Smith, all thanks to Harraways.

After entering a Harraways Oats competition online, Mike didn’t expect to win. "Honestly, I am blown away. It’s not every day you get to meet a player of such calibre, let alone get to strap your boots on and throw a ball with him," he says.

Michelle and Mike will be taking along their three children; Solomon, 12, Samuel, 10, and Jonny 7, for the two hour training session with Ben Smith at Palmerston North’s Central Energy Trust Arena this Sunday.

A few of Jonny’s rugby club teammates have been lucky enough to be invited to join the Rayner family, along with Matt and Tanya Pearson who run the Kia Toa Junior Rugby Club, providing all the gear to be used during the session.

When asked who out of the Rayner family is the most excited about meeting Ben Smith, Michelle, both mum and rugby coach replies, "Jonny in particular is keen to learn about all things All Blacks, as his goal is to one day wear the jersey himself. He practices ALL the time without any encouragement or pressure from anyone else".

"As a mum and a coach, you want your kids to look up to someone who is not only a good player, but that gives it 100% and conducts themselves in a manner that demands respect. While I don't know Ben personally, from what I've seen of him on the field, he seems to be that type of person. He's a personal favourite of Mike and mine. And we're not just saying that because we won!", says Michelle.

Asked what they were looking forward to most about this training session, Mike replies,"I think for our rugby-playing youngsters, it’s a great opportunity. Not just to meet an All Black, but to grab some tips on improving gameplay. Hopefully they’ll walk away with something that they’ll never forget".

Smith will share top training tips with the boys after eating a nutritious breakfast of Harraways oats. The boys will need the energy to keep up with Smith for two hours!

When asked how they eat their Harraways oats, Michelle and Mike replied, "Our boys eat them 2 or 3 bowls in a sitting!"