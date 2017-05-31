Sitak And Daniell aim to follow Venus into second round at French Open

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 10:59

Kiwis Artem Sitak and Marcus Daniell will attempt to follow Michael Venus into the second round of the men’s doubles at the French Open overnight, but it won’t be easy.

Sitak and his American partner Nicholas Monroe face the 12th seeds Poland’s Marcin Matkowski and Frenchman Eduard Roger Vasselin in the first match of the day on court 10 while Daniell and Marcelo Demoliner (Brazil) play the 7th seeds, Ivan Dodig (Croatia) and Spaniard Marcel Granollers in the last match of the day on the same court.

"To go deep in the tournament you have to beat some of the best players in the world so why not get one pair out of the way early, said Daniell who has a current rank of 45 in the world.

Daniell, 27 believes in one sense it’s easier mentally playing at a Grand Slam because unlike tour level where if you get to deuce it’s one point and receivers choice, they are playing best of three sets in Paris.

"The flip side is the matches are longer and you have to maintain concentration for a long period of time. But we are in the zone with matches having made the final in Lyon last week and having plenty of time out on court.

"We have beaten teams ranked better than them this year already and we consider ourselves their equal at least. So there is no sense of awe or not belonging on the court and I think it’s a great match and we have every chance of winning," explained Daniell.

Thirty-one-year-old Sitak, ranked 61st in the world and Monroe have not had the results they would have liked during the clay court swing but are nevertheless confident of upsetting their higher ranked opponents.

‘We have had solid results, a lot of semi-finals and we have lost some very tight matches. I like the fact there are no super tie breaks at the slams. I think we are playing well and we are ready." Sitak said.