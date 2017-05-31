Tattersall's Club Tiara Race Meeting to be held at Doomben

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 16:52

Racing Queensland (RQ), in conjunction with the Committee of Tattersall’s Racing Club (TRC), has decided to transfer the last remaining Queensland Winter Racing Carnival event, Tattersall’s Club Tiara race day from Eagle Farm to Doomben on 24 June, 2017.

The decision, in light of the track performance at Eagle Farm on Saturday, 27 May, follows earlier decisions to move both the BRC’s Queensland Oaks meeting on 3 June and the Stradbroke Handicap to Doomben on 10 June.

RQ met with TRC after a direction to the BRC that the event not be held at Eagle Farm. TRC, RQ and the BRC accepted that Doomben was the most appropriate and suitable venue for the event to be conducted on 24 June.

"Doomben offers a more suitable surface than Eagle Farm for Group 1 racing at this time, and we are very grateful for the co-operation of the TRC Committee given the circumstances which are beyond their control," RQ CEO Dr Eliot Forbes said.

"Racing Queensland is committed to providing the outcomes that are in the best interests of the industry as a whole.

"We thank all stakeholders and participants for their support during the Racing Carnival and we look forward to hosting many successful racing events across the state in the coming months and years."

TRC president Scott McAlpine agreed his Club’s premier race day, which features the Group 1 Sky Racing Tattersall’s Tiara and the 152nd edition of the Carlton Mid Tattersall’s Cup should be conducted on a surface befitting the quality of horses competing at the meeting.

"Tattersall’s Racing Club accepts the direction given by Racing Queensland and agrees racing at Doomben is a more suitable option than Eagle Farm at this time," he said.

"Tattersall’s Racing Club Committee is grateful the BRC Committee has approved our premier race day of the year to be conducted at Doomben on 24 June."