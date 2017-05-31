Mystics defeat Pulse

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 22:14

SKYCITY Mystics exploded into life just when they needed it most, breaking their duck against Te Wananga o Raukawa Pulse with an impressive 64-53 win on the North Shore on Wednesday.

After two losses to the Pulse in earlier rounds, the Mystics reignited their campaign, pushing ahead of tonight’s opponents into third place with just four rounds remaining. The result putting a dent in the Pulse’s aspirations as they head into do-or-die territory.

The importance of the match was evident from the outset, living up to its billing as the teams delivered a great exhibition of accurate and polished netball through a high-scoring opening stanza.

Through her clever play, shooter Cathrine Tuivaiti came back to torment her old team, finding her place under the hoop with touches of class and helping the Pulse build a four-goal buffer.

In an attacking style game, the Mystics were not to be outdone, Maria Tutaia unleashing pin-point long-range feeds to Bailey Mes as the teams stayed within touching distance of each other.

The home team showed their prowess, a run of six straight goals getting them right back in the contest. Tuivaiti continued her impressive form, the pick of a fine effort from all the shooters with a perfect 14 from 14 as the teams went to the first break all tied up at 17-all.

It was a similar toe-to-toe battle on the resumption before the Mystics flexed their muscle on defence with goal keeper Storm Purvis continually hunting for turnover ball and wing defence Anna Harrison causing all sorts of strife for the Pulse attackers.

With Tutaita’s long shot on song, the Mystics enjoyed several strong surges on the back of excellent attacking drives from centre Samon Nathan while the Pulse lost a little of their flow and confidence on attack with errors starting to creep in.

Gaining plenty from their extra defensive hustle and bustle, it was the Mystics who had the edge when leading 34-29 at the main break.

The Mystics built on an excellent start to take control through the third term. Tutaia was at her irrepressible best, proving unstoppable through her general play and ability to shoot from anywhere.

The Pulse were left in chase mode, unable to contain the speed and accuracy of Tutaia, Elispeta Toeava and Nathan as the home team’s dazzling attacking play swept the Mystics into a position of dominance.

The defence line of Harrison, Sokolich-Beatson and Purvis mopped up at the other end to help push the Mystics out to a well-merited 53-41 lead at the last break.

Official Result and Stats:

SKYCITY Mystics 64 def Te Wananga o Raukawa Pulse 53

Shooting Stats - Mystics:

Mes: 34/38 @ 89%

Tutaia: 30/37 @ 81%

Shooting Stats - Pulse:

Tuivaiti: 36/36 @ 100%

Metuarau: 12/20 @ 60%

Amaru-Tibble: 5/5 @ 100%

MVP: Samon Nathan (Mystics)