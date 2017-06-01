Harrison retires from international Netball

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 12:45

Harrison wore the Black Dress in 88 Tests, including two Netball World Cups (2003 and 2011) and three Commonwealth Games (2006, 2010 and 2014) in a career which spanned over a decade.

A two-time Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist (2006 and 2010) and Gold at Netball World Cup 2003 highlight her career which began in 2002 when she debuted against South Africa’s SPAR Proteas as a 19-year-old.

The 128th player to represent the Silver Ferns, she was renowned as a menacing defender who could play all three defensive roles.

Harrison says this wasn’t an easy decision, but felt the time was right for her young family.

"I have thought long and hard about this decision; I know how much time and effort is required to commit to a Commonwealth Games and World Cup campaign," Harrison said.

"I pride myself on giving 100% in everything I do, and am proud to be able to hang up the Black Dress on my own terms.

"Winning Gold at the 2006 and 2010 Commonwealth Games are memories that I will always treasure and are two of the standout moments from my career."

A dual-international, Harrison spent three seasons on the international beach volleyball circuit in between stints on the Netball court, and also took time away from sport for the birth of her two children.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie says Harrison is one of the toughest competitors to ever pull on the Black Dress.

"Anna has had a decorated international career over a long period of time. She has been a key member of some of the Silver Ferns most feared defensive combinations and is still one of the world’s best defenders," Wyllie said.

"Her desire and commitment to excellence and to continually challenge herself has seen her rise to the top in two sports - beach volleyball and Netball.

"On behalf of Netball fans all over the world, we thank Anna and her family for allowing us to share in her international Netball career - a career that has delivered New Zealand Netball many memorable moments."

Harrison will continue to play in the ANZ Premiership for the SKYCITY Mystics as the race to the Finals Series heats up over the remaining rounds.