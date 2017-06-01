Crusaders team named to play the Highlanders

|
The BNZ Crusaders will play the Highlanders for the second time this season in an afternoon derby at AMI Stadium. Head Coach Scott Robertson has made ten changes to the starting line-up that beat the Rebels last weekend.
The entire front row has changed, with Joe Moody, Codie Taylor and Owen Franks starting, and Wyatt Crockett, Mike Alaalatoa and Ben Funnell sitting on the bench.
The other changes in the forwards are at lock, with Luke Romano staring and Quinten Strange shifting to the reserves, and at loose forward with Matt Todd returning at number 7 in place of Pete Samu.
In the backs, Mitchell Drummond starts at halfback this week. George Bridge and Seta Tamanivalu take the wings, and Ryan Crotty and Jack Goodhue start in the midfield. Bryn Hall will cover halfback while Mitchell Hunt and Israel Dagg will cover the rest of the back line.
The last time the BNZ Crusaders and Highlanders played each other was in round two of the season, and the Crusaders snatched a last minute win down in Dunedin. The BNZ Crusaders have won every game since, while the Highlanders have dropped just one game since and won their last nine in a row.
Kick-off is at 2:35pm on Saturday at Christchurch's AMI Stadium.
BNZ Crusaders team to play the Highlanders:
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor
3. Owen Franks
4. Luke Romano
5. Sam Whitelock (C)
6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis
7. Matt Todd (VC)
8. Jordan Taufua
9. Mitchell Drummond
10. Richie Mo'unga
11. George Bridge
12. Ryan Crotty (VC)
13. Jack Goodhue
14. Seta Tamanivalu
15. David Havili
RESERVES
16. Ben Funnell
17. Wyatt Crockett
18. Michael Alaalatoa
19. Quinten Strange
20. Jed Brown
21. Bryn Hall
22. Mitchell Hunt
23. Israel Dagg
