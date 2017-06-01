Crusaders team named to play the Highlanders

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 16:35

The BNZ Crusaders will play the Highlanders for the second time this season in an afternoon derby at AMI Stadium. Head Coach Scott Robertson has made ten changes to the starting line-up that beat the Rebels last weekend.

The entire front row has changed, with Joe Moody, Codie Taylor and Owen Franks starting, and Wyatt Crockett, Mike Alaalatoa and Ben Funnell sitting on the bench.

The other changes in the forwards are at lock, with Luke Romano staring and Quinten Strange shifting to the reserves, and at loose forward with Matt Todd returning at number 7 in place of Pete Samu.

In the backs, Mitchell Drummond starts at halfback this week. George Bridge and Seta Tamanivalu take the wings, and Ryan Crotty and Jack Goodhue start in the midfield. Bryn Hall will cover halfback while Mitchell Hunt and Israel Dagg will cover the rest of the back line.

The last time the BNZ Crusaders and Highlanders played each other was in round two of the season, and the Crusaders snatched a last minute win down in Dunedin. The BNZ Crusaders have won every game since, while the Highlanders have dropped just one game since and won their last nine in a row.

Kick-off is at 2:35pm on Saturday at Christchurch's AMI Stadium.

BNZ Crusaders team to play the Highlanders:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Owen Franks

4. Luke Romano

5. Sam Whitelock (C)

6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis

7. Matt Todd (VC)

8. Jordan Taufua

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. George Bridge

12. Ryan Crotty (VC)

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Seta Tamanivalu

15. David Havili

RESERVES

16. Ben Funnell

17. Wyatt Crockett

18. Michael Alaalatoa

19. Quinten Strange

20. Jed Brown

21. Bryn Hall

22. Mitchell Hunt

23. Israel Dagg