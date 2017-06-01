Stephen Donald to play 100th game for Chiefs

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 16:45

Put the Waikato Draught on ice, because this Saturday fan favourite and inspirational team man Stephen ‘Beaver’ Donald will start in his 100th game for the Gallagher Chiefs. The 33-year-old will become just the fourth player in Chiefs history to achieve this rare feat, joining Tanerau Latimer, Liam Messam and Hika Elliot in the exclusive milestone club.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Dave Rennie said Donald deserves to run out in front of a vast and boisterous crowd when he takes the field against the Waratahs this Saturday.

"Stephen Donald’s already a Chiefs legend. Adored by his teammates and fans alike, he is a special and passionate Chiefs man who has had a prolific on-field career. Come and join the party, crack open a Waikato and help us raise a toast to Beaver, the hard-working good bugger" said Rennie.

The Gallagher Chiefs are thirsty for a win on home soil when they host the Waratahs at the earlier kickoff time of 5.05pm. Head coach Dave Rennie has made just two changes to the starting fifteen who recorded their first ever draw against the Blues at Eden Park last Friday. The changes see Stephen Donald don jersey 12 for his 100th match and speedster Toni Pulu start on the right wing. Of note in the reserves is the inclusion of 22-year-old Bay of Plenty hooker Liam Polwart. The former New Zealand Under 20s representative is line to make his Investec Super Rugby debut off the bench.

The sun is forecast to shine over an enthralling afternoon of rugby, kicking off at 2.40pm with Hamilton Boys High School playing Rotorua Boys High School in the University of Waikato Chiefs Cup final.

The Gallagher Chiefs team to play the Waratahs at 5.05pm this Saturday at FMG Stadium Waikato is:

Unavailable for selection: Brad Weber, Mitchell Graham, Glen Fisiiahi, Charlie Ngatai, Sam McNicol.

1. Kane Hames (20)

2. Nathan Harris (26)

3. Nepo Laulala (9)

4. Dominic Bird (23)

5. Brodie Retallick (82)

6. Mitchell Brown (12)

7. Sam Cane (co-captain) (91)

8. Liam Messam (157)

9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow (78)

10. Aaron Cruden (co-captain) (84)

11. James Lowe (48)

12. Stephen Donald (99)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (36)

14. Toni Pulu (20)

15. Damian McKenzie (45)

RESERVES:

16. Liam Polwart (Investec Super Rugby debut)

17. Siegfried Fisi’ihoi (22)

18. Atu Moli (22)

19. Taleni Seu (29)

20. Mitchell Karpik (4)

21. Jonathan Taumateine (5)

22. Tim Nanai-Williams (82)

23. Solomon Alaimalo (4)

() = Gallagher Chiefs caps in brackets

Stephen Donald is the ultimate teammate, so his 100th game serves as a fitting occasion to promote a very meaningful message. This Saturday the Chiefs Rugby Club is teaming up with MATES, a non-profit organisation which aims to bring kiwi communities closer together with a focus on empowering and supporting men to be positive family and community members.

The Chiefs are proud to have a long-standing relationship with MATES, so to support and raise awareness for the important work they are doing in our communities, the Gallagher Chiefs playing 23 will have ‘Be a good mate’ on the back of their warmup t-shirts in addition to other special mate-themed match day entertainment.

Tickets to this Saturday’s Round 15 fixture between the Gallagher Chiefs and the Waratahs can be purchased from ticketdirect.co.nz or 0800 4 CHIEFS.