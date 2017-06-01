GODZone sells out with record breaking numbers

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 18:09

The seventh instalment of the world’s largest expedition race sold out in record breaking time today with teams from around the world clamouring to secure a racing spot.

Entries to Chapter 7 of GODZone opened at 9am (NZT) and numbers quickly skyrocketed. All available team slots for both the GZ Pure and GZ Pursuit race categories have now reached current capacity.

The prestigious 10-day event is being held for the first time in New Zealand’s World Heritage area of Fiordland, with Te Anau designated as the host town.

GODZone Race Director Warren Bates says New Zealand based and international competitors have been lured by a spectacular location for the event.

" It was a stressful morning for some teams trying to get their entries in before we sold out. We are absolutely delighted for those teams who have taken the first major step towards what will be an amazing Chapter, even by GODZone’s standards. The 90 teams are in for an adventure of their lives."

The international reach of the event has attracted teams from Australia, Sweden, Japan, USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Ecuador, Costa Rica and South Africa. Bates says distance is not a barrier to entry when you can offer the best event and the best terrain.

" This is the biggest ever field in over 25 years of expedition adventure racing in New Zealand. Looking at the team list gives me a huge amount of excitement about what lays ahead. More internationals, more GZ Pursuit teams looking to step up to a multi-day event, and a lot more young racers ready to take up the challenge. The picture is very positive."

He says the journey to GODZone Chapter 7 has only just begun for those lucky enough to gain entry.

" We want to congratulate the teams who stepped up to GODZone today and we are looking forward to meeting everyone on the start line come March 1st, 2018."

