Kiwi In Search Of ATP Trophy "Lost In The Mail"

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 11:19

It’s a case of finding, or re-claiming the missing trophy for a couple of Kiwi doubles players in the next few of weeks now that their French Open doubles campaigns have come to an end.

Marcus Daniell and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner have turned their attention to the grass after bowing out in the first round at the French Open men’s doubles.

While the pair will head to Surbiton in England for a challenger tournament next week before heading to Stuttgart for the ATP tournament where Daniell is defending champion.

Daniell and Artem Sitak won their final tournament as a pair together last year in Stuttgart and both Kiwis will be in Germany with their respective partners.

Daniell has revealed he still hasn’t received his trophy.

"They said it got lost in the mail and they haven’t done anything about it. So I am going to go up to the desk and see if I can get the trophy and win another one this year." Daniell said.

"We don’t have any points to defend at Wimbledon, we love the grass and are hoping to have a good run on it."

While Daniell and Demoliner will likely try to qualify for Queens two weeks before Wimbledon, their choice just before the All England club is fascinating.

They intend to play a new ATP tournament in Turkey which is a three hour flight from London.

" There are a couple of reasons we want to go there instead of Eastbourne, is it is not a combined tournament so it is easier to get a lot of time on practice courts. Before a slam that’s important. At combined tournaments before a slam it’s tough to get more than an hour a day on practice courts."

The other reason is the weather. " it’s pretty much guaranteed to be great in Turkey and in England it’s famous for it to be up and down and it’s not uncommon to have days rained out. So the fact we are able to spend more time on court in Turkey should make the decision a good one."

Meanwhile Sitak has begun his mixed doubles campaign at the French Open with a 6-1, 6-4 win playing with Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, the fifth seed in the women’s singles.

The duo have comfortably the French wildcard pair of Geoffrey Blancaneaux and Myrtille Georges in the first round.