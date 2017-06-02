Squash NZ announce team for World Doubles Championships 2017

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 11:31

Squash New Zealand has today confirmed a squad of seven players to attend the 2017 World Doubles Championships to be held in Manchester, England 1-5 August.

The players selected for the New Zealand team are Greymouth’s Paul Coll ranked 13 in the world , Campbell Grayson from Auckland ranked 39th, Evan Williams (Wellington) ranked 82nd, Auckland’s Lance Beddoes, Zac Millar (Waikato), Joelle King from Cambridge who has a ranking of 10 in the world and Rotorua’s Amanda Landers-Murphy ranked 55th.

Glen Wilson is the lead coach and will be assisted by Wayne Werder. Coll, King, Grayson and Landers-Murphy paired up to compete in the 2016 World Doubles Championships in Darwin where King claimed gold in the mixed doubles with Coll and in the women’s doubles with Landers-Murphy.

Coll and Grayson secured a bronze medal in the men’s doubles whilst Grayson and Landers-Murphy achieved a 6th place finish in the mixed doubles. The experience these players bring to the event will be highly valued as they attempt to reclaim their titles in 2017.

It will be Beddoes’ second international doubles event after he paired with Coll in the men’s doubles in the 2014 Glasgow, Commonwealth Games, where they made the quarter finals. Williams and Millar will be competing in international doubles play for the first time with both players having shown strong doubles match play while on the professional circuit, earning them selection in the team.

Pairings for the event will be released closer to the time with New Zealand entering two men’s pairings, two mixed pairings and one women’s pairing. Squash New Zealand wishes the team well with their preparations for the event as they look to replicate the medal haul from the 2016 World Championships.

Keep up to date with all details on the event here http://wsfworlddoubles.com