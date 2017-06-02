Underdogs look to cause upsets at Womens' Knockout Cup

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 15:58

The second round of the Women’s Knockout Cup takes place across the country over Queen’s Birthday Weekend with several sides looking to an upset over more highly-ranked opposition.

That’s certainly the case for Auckland-based pair Fencibles United and Papakura City, who are both relishing the opportunity to test themselves against teams from the Lotto NRFL Women’s Premier - a competition they hope to be in themselves this time next year by earning promotion at the end of the season.

The AFF/NFF Women’s Conference sides enter the Knockout Cup on the back of a positive first half of their league campaigns which see them occupy the top two spots.

For Fencibles United, earning promotion last season was only a whisker away, with Paul Hutchison’s side missing out on the opportunity to play off to go up by goal difference. This season is again heading in a positive direction with the east Auckland outfit unbeaten after seven matches.

"Our season is going pretty good," Fencibles captain Sarah Brierly says. "We’ve had a few good wins along with a couple of draws and, apart from that, the team is bonding really well and I believe we are going really well this season."

With promotion at the forefront of the players’ minds, Brierly feels coming up against an NRFL opponent in Claudelands Rovers - who won the Women’s Premier in 2015 and are mid-table in the current campaign - will provide a good idea of their current rate of progress.

"The biggest thing we want to achieve in the Knockout Cup is to see where we are placed against the premier teams," she says.

"Playing Claudelands, who are proven in the premier division, is going to be a really good marker for us to see where we are at. So, if we do get promoted this year we will know what we will be coming up against next season."

It is a similar story for Papakura City.

Former Football Fern Marlies James (nee Oostdam), who has featured in two Knockout Cup final wins in 1997 and 1998 with Three Kings United, believes Sunday’s trip across the Harbour Bridge to cup holders Forrest Hill Milford United will provide a tough challenge for what is a very young team.

"It will be a great test for us to see how well we can compete against a Premier League team," James says. "Our aim is to get as far as possible in the cup and I really believe we are good enough players to cause an upset."

Elsewhere in the northern region, at least one big gun will be going out early as Hamilton Wanderers host Eastern Suburbs in the only clash between a pair of Lotto NRFL Premier League sides.

There are two all-top flight ties in the lower half of the island where Wellington United and Palmerston North Marist - second and third on the Capital W-League ladder respectively - will come together while W-League strugglers Wairarapa United and Stop Out will also do battle.

Down south, attracting most attention will be Coastal Spirit’s hosting of FC Twenty 11 with 2013 winners Coastal continuing their bid to bring the Women’s Knockout Cup back to the Garden City.

The honour of kicking off the action will go to Western Springs and Hibiscus Coast, who get the round underway on Friday evening at Seddon Fields.

Women’s Knockout Cup Round Two

Northern Region

Western Springs vs Hibiscus Coast, Friday 2 June, 7.30pm, Seddon Fields

Forrest Hill Milford United vs Papakura City, Sunday 4 June, 2.30pm, Becroft Park

Three Kings United vs Rotorua United, Sunday 4 June, 1pm, Keith Hay Park

Claudelands Rovers vs Fencibles United, Sunday 4 June, 1pm, Galloway Park

Norwest United vs Metro, Sunday 4 June, 1pm, Huapai Reserve

Ellerslie vs Glenfield Rovers, Monday 5 June, 12pm, Michaels Avenue

Central United vs Otumoetai, Monday 5 June, 1pm, Kiwitea Street

Hamilton Wanderers vs Eastern Suburbs, Monday 5 June, 1pm, Porritt Stadium

Capital/Central Region

Wellington United vs Palmerston North Marist, Saturday 3 June, 12pm, Newtown Park

Wairarapa United vs Stop Out, Saturday 3 June, 5.30pm, Memorial Park (Masterton)

Seatoun vs Brooklyn Northern United, Saturday 3 June, 12.30pm, Seatoun Park

Victoria University of Wellington vs Upper Hutt City, Sunday 4 June, 1.30pm, Boyd-Wilson Field

Mainland/Southern Region

Cashmere Technical vs Halswell United, Monday 5 June, 11am, Garrick Park

Roslyn Wakari vs Otago University, Monday 5 June, 11am, Ellis Park

Coastal Spirit vs FC Twenty 11, Monday 5 June, 11.30am, English Park

Dunedin Technical vs Queenstown Rovers, Monday 5 June, 2pm, Caledonian Ground