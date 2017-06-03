NZ Under 20 side named to face Italy in World Championship

|
New Zealand Under 20 Head Coach Craig Philpott has named his side to face Italy in their second pool match at the World Rugby Under 20 World Championships in Georgia, on Sunday at 11.30pm NZT.
Tim Farrell has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Championships with an ankle injury. He has been replaced in the squad by Harrison Allan (Canterbury). He arrived in Georgia and joined the team on Friday. Allan was part of the New Zealand Under 20 squad for the recent Oceania Under 20 Championships.
New Zealand opened their campaign with a 42-20 win over Scotland on Wednesday.
The team is:
1.Ezekiel Lindenmuth Auckland
2.John (JP) Sauni Auckland
3.Pouri Rakete-Stones Hawke's Bay
4.Isaia Walker-Leawere Wellington
5.Sam Caird Waikato
6.Luke Jacobson (C) Waikato
7.Adrian Choat Auckland
8.Marino Mikaele-Tuu Hawke's Bay
9.Kemara Hauiti-Parapara Wellington
10.Tiaan Falcon Hawke's Bay
11.Caleb Clarke Auckland
12.Orbyn Leger Counties Manukau
13.Braydon Ennor Canterbury
14.Jona Nareki Otago
15.Will Jordan Tasman
16.Alex Fidow Wellington
17.Harrison Allan Canterbury
18.Ryan Coxon Waikato
19.Jacob Pierce Auckland
20.Tom Christie Canterbury
21.Ereatara Enari (VC) Canterbury
22.Tamati Tua Northland
23.Tima Faingaanuku Tasman
New Zealand Under 20 Head Coach Craig Philpott said a few injuries impacted their selection for the game against Italy.
"With a couple of guys carrying niggles, we have made a few changes to the team that played Scotland. That gives a number of players an opportunity to put their hand up and play well in this match so they can be a factor later in the tournament.
"Italy had a great result against Ireland in their first match, coming away with the win. We will treat them with a lot of respect. Italy’s scrum will be good and we need to make sure we are at our best against them.
"We were good in this area against Scotland and we need to continue to build on that good start in this next match."
