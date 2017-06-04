Rain prevents play in Paris for Kiwi Mike Venus

Sunday, 4 June, 2017 - 08:37

The hopes of Kiwi doubles No.1 Michael Venus at the French Open will have to wait another day after rain disrupted his third round match.

Venus and American Ryan Harrison were in the early stages of their third round contest, leading 2-1 in the first set against the Indian pair of Purav Raga and Divij Sharan when rain put paid to any further play.

They will return this evening in Paris as the third match on court 6 to complete the match.

The previous round Venus and Harrison had defeated the fourth seeds Lukasz Kubot (Poland) and Marcelo Melo (Brazil) in three sets.

Venus, ranked 39 in the world has reached the third round of a Grand Slam on five previous occasions; Wimbledon 2015-16. Australian Open 2014-15 and US Open 2014.

The last time a New Zealand male had reached a Grand Slam quarter-final in doubles was Brett Steven at Wimbledon with American Pat Galbraith in 1998. They eventually lost to Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in five sets. That same year Steven also made the quarters at the Australian Open and French Open as well.