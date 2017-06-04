All Whites: Marinovic excited about Confeds Cup

Sunday, 4 June, 2017 - 22:17

All Whites goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic cannot wait to test himself against some of the best players in the world when the team competes at the FIFA Confederations Cup.

The All Whites went down 1-0 to Northern Ireland in Belfast on Friday night in their opening match of the tour. The visitors started slowly and Liam Boyce punished them in the sixth minute with his first international goal in his second start, but Anthony Hudson’s team rallied and finished the stronger of the two teams. They could have levelled through a Kosta Barbarouses strike which hit the post.

The 25-year-old Marinovic was impressive in the match with a couple of telling saves early on. He said their first game of their build-up was exactly what they needed to be ready for the ‘Tournament of Champions’.

"We don’t want to climax too early before the Confeds," he said. "I see it is as a stepping stone and onto better things."

Marinovic arrived into All Whites camp only the day before the international friendly with Northern Ireland and he feels like the team will get better with more time in camp. The USA tour last year, where the All

Whites drew 1-1 with the USA and lost 2-1 to Mexico, showed what the team was capable with consistent time on the training field together.

"At times [against Northern Ireland] we did gel well throughout the game, but to become a coherent XI on the pitch you do need a little bit of time together and we have that coming up."

The All Whites arrived in Dublin last night and will face club side Cabinteely on Tuesday night. They watched the UEFA Champions League Final as a team last night where Real Madrid successfully defended their title with a 4-1 win over Juventus. As expected, Cristiano Ronaldo featured prominently throughout the match and continued his rich goal scoring form with an important double.

Marinovic expects to have a busy tour with the team competing against players such as Portugal’s Ronaldo.

"It’s always a great game and a great opportunity to play against such players of that calibre and I hope to impress and I hope to keep a clean sheet and I don’t want to say dream come true, but that’s the goal, a clean sheet. I want to keep a clean sheet against Portugal that would definitely be my career highlight."

New Zealand will open the ‘Tournament of Champions’ against hosts Russia (World No 61) and then follow that with games against World No 16 Mexico and World No 8 Portugal.

"We are really looking to test ourselves in the FIFA Confederation Cup," said Marinovic. "We don’t just want to go there and be part of it, we really do want to cause an upset. The whole squad believes that it’s possible, and that’s what I think is the first step and we can achieve something great."

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson, who was happy with his team’s response on Friday night but believes they can be much better, said Marinovic will be a key man in the tournament.

"Stef has been a big player for us in the past few years," said Hudson. "He obviously played a big role in us winning the [OFC] Nations Cup and his record against Oceania countries in recent time has been outstanding," said Hudson.

"I am sure he is going to really enjoy being tested by at the Confederations Cup in Russia. He will be up for that challenge."

The All Whites have one more international friendly before the start of the FIFA Confederations Cup in St Petersburg.

After the Dublin camp, they take on Belarus on 12 June (13 June NZT) Minsk in their final hit out before the opener against Russia on 17 June (18 June).

The All Whites have never won a game at the FIFA Confederations Cup travel to Russia looking to make history.

All Whites fixtures pre-FIFA Confederations Cup

7 June v Cabinteely FC in Dublin

12 June v Belarus in Minsk, Belarus

FIFA Confederations Cup - All Whites Fixtures

17 June Russia at 6pm (3am 18 June NZT)

21 June Mexico at 9pm (6am 22 June NZT)

24 June Portugal at 6pm (3am 25 June NZT)

All games live on SKY Sport