Kiwi makes quarter finals at French Open

New Zealand doubles player Michael Venus has won through to the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

In a remarkable comeback Venus and his American partner Ryan Harrison beat the Indian pair of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 in their third round match at the French Open overnight.

In doing so Venus is the first Kiwi male to reach the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam since Brett Steven and his American partner Pat Galbraith at Wimbledon in 1998.

"It’s really exciting" Venus said. "I’ve been wanting to be in this position in these Grand Slams for a long time now. I’ve been knocking on the door but haven’t quite got over the line. We were almost out of that match today, very lucky to be where we are and just really excited."

Venus had made it to the third round at Grand Slams five previous times; Wimbledon in 2015 and 2016, the Australian Open in 2014 and 15 and the US Open in 2014.

The win will take him from his current rank of 39 to the cusp of the world’s top 30.

For long periods of the two hour and six minute battle it looked likely Venus would suffer another third round defeat as the Indian pair dominated.

They broke Harrison in the fifth game of the first set and went onto take the opener 64.

Venus was broken to love in the opening game of the second set and although the Kiwi American pair broke straight back, Harrison dropped serve for the second time at 5-5 allowing the Indian’s to serve for the match. But Harrison and Venus played an inspired return game to break Sharan and the match turned.

They won a tight tiebreaker to force a deciding third set.

The Indian pair seemed deflated and Kiwi and American continued the momentum breaking twice to cruise through the final set 6-2.

Harrison and Venus will take on the 7th seeds Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Spaniard Marcel Granollers. They had beaten Kiwi Marcus Daniell and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner in the first round.

"Obviously they are both very good singles players also on top of their doubles achievements. It’s going to be a tough match but I played them second round at Australian Open this year and had two match points and had two match points with Robert Lindstedt in the third set and we lost in a third set tie break."

Regardless of the result of the quarter-final Venus is guaranteed a healthy pay day. He will share 72 thousand Euros. ($113,000) for making the quarters. That jumps to a guaranteed 132 thousand Euros if they win through to the semis.