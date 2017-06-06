Kiwi has tough quarter-final at Roland Garros tonight

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 14:51

New Zealand’s top ranked doubles player Michael Venus will attempt to be the first Kiwi male to make a Grand Slam semi-final since 1995 overnight.

Venus and his American doubles partner will play 7th seeds Croatian Ivan Dodig and Spaniard Marcel Granollers for a place in the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

The match is scheduled to be the third on court one, a show court, nicknamed the ‘Bull Ring’ at Roland Garros.

Brett Steven made the semi-finals of the doubles at the 1995 French Open with American Tommy Ho, the last Kiwi male to achieve such a feat.

Before Roland Garros, Venus had never won a set in Paris in three previous appearances since debuting in Paris 2014.

In the first round he and Harrison accounted for Argentine Diego Schwartzman and American Francis Tiafoe in three sets. They then played their best match of the tournament to date to beat Poland’s Lukasz Kubot and Brazilian Marcelo Melo 6-4 6-7 6-3. They appeared down and out against then Indian pair of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan who served for the match at 6-5 in the second set. But Venus and Harrison broke back and went on to clinch a 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-2 victory.

It snapped a record of six Grand Slam appearances where Venus had got to the third round, at Wimbledon in 2015 and 2016, the Australian Open in 2014 and 15, the US Open in 2014 and this week.

Their opponents Dodig and Granollers have been impressive and will start as favourites.

They opened with a 6-4 6-4 win over Kiwi Marcus Daniell and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner before crushing Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri and Italian Andreas Seppi and then scoring a three set win over 11th seeds Jean Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

Venus and Harrison are guaranteed to share 72 thousand Euros. ($113,000) for making the quarter-finals and win through to the semis and they will take away 132 thousand Euros ($208,000) between them. Venus will to a new career high doubles ranking inside the world’s top 30 if he wins tomorrow’s match.

Venus currently has an ATP doubles ranking of 39.