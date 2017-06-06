Eden Park ready for DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 17:37

Eden Park is relishing its role as the pivotal venue in the DHL Lions Series, which starts with the tourists’ match against the Blues tomorrow night.

The country’s most iconic sports stadium hosts three matches as part of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017, which is expected to generate $26 million in GDP and 165,000 visitor nights for Auckland.

Chief Executive Guy Ngata says he is proud of the role Eden Park will play in contributing to those outcomes and the stadium team is looking forward to hosting approximately 20,000 international and 14,000 domestic visitors as well as the local fans.

"We’re aiming to make the live game experience the best it can be, starting with the Blues match this week" he said.

Former Blues captain Keven Mealamu says the Lions matches at Eden Park will be some of the most eagerly anticipated international rugby fixtures the stadium has hosted.

"I’ve been lucky enough to play against the British and Irish Lions. I know that whether you are playing for Auckland, the Blues or the All Blacks, taking on the Lions is a career highlight for any players involved," he says.

"I know the fans are equally excited about what’s coming up at Eden Park and I for one can’t wait for game day."

Guy Ngata says fans wanting to get the best out of their Eden Park live experience should be aware of a few important tips.

"Security checks at the DHL New Zealand Lions Series may take longer than for normal rugby matches, so make sure you arrive early to make sure you don’t miss a second of the action," he says.

"There will be 100% bag searches. To avoid delays, please don’t bring a bag unless necessary and plan to arrive early to assist with the security process."

Ngata says public transport is the best way to get to Eden Park, as the cost is included in match tickets and special event bus and train services are provided. There is no public parking at the venue and very limited parking nearby.

"Speaking of match tickets, there will be gate specific entry to the stadium, so make sure you check your ticket and head to the correct gate."

A limited number of tickets for tomorrow’s match are available from Ticketmaster outlets and online at www.nzlionsseries17.com.

Fans attending upcoming matches will experience a more vibrant Eden Park through the eyes of fellow supporters, staff, neighbours and local businesses thanks to the 80 large scale, compelling images in the Our Neighbourhood exhibition displayed throughout the stadium.

The British and Irish Lions last played a non-test match at Eden Park on 5 July 2005, when they defeated a determined Auckland side 17-13.

Following tomorrow night’s match the DHL Lions return to Eden Park for test matches on 24 June and 8 July.

To have a chance of winning the test series, they will have to do what no team has managed since 1994, defeat the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Eden Park plays host to a total of five international matches during June and July:

- DHL Lions v Blues - 7 June

- Pasifika Challenge (Wales v Tonga, All Blacks v Manu Samoa) - 16 June

- All Blacks v DHL Lions - 24 June

- All Blacks v DHL Lions - 8 July.

http://www.edenpark.co.nz/uploads/EdenParkgamedayinfo.mp4