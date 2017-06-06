All Whites ready for Cabinteely FC

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 22:00

It will be a special occasion for second division club Irish side Cabinteely FC when they take on the All Whites at Stradbrook tonight (Wednesday morning NZT) in Dublin.

It's believed to be the first time a full international team has played a league team in Ireland and the All Whites, who are preparing for the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, can expect quite a reception from the locals.

Even though it is a David and Goliath type story, the All Whites are expecting a tough challenge and see the match as important to be ready for Belarus on 12 June and their opening game of the ‘Tournament of Champions’ on 17 June.

"Any time a club side gets to play against a national team it is a special occasion and I am sure they are going to be up for it," said right wing-back Kip Colvey. "It is an important game for us as we build on our match fitness and also look to put in place the stuff that we have been working on since Northern Ireland."

Thomas Doyle said the team haven’t looked into the fact they are up against a club side and this is not an international.

"It is a game we are taking seriously and we are focused on what we need to do ourselves," said the left wing-back from the Wellington Phoenix. "It is going to be an intense game. You can expect no change in the way we play it is going to be very structured and we will look to deliver what the Gaffer [Anthony Hudson] is after."

Hudson has said he will to try and give everyone in his 23-man squad a game against Cabinteely FC with the FIFA Confederations Cup only 11 days’ away.

"The build-up for this game will not be the same as we do for an international, we are not going to be tapering off," he said. "We are going to train the whole way through. We are training the day of the game as well. The objective of the game is to make sure we are physically ready and tactically ready for Belarus and Russia that means we have to do some work before and after this game."

Hudson was pleased with his team’s response to going down early against Northern Ireland in Belfast. They fought their way back into the match and could have got something from the game.

Fitness has been a big focus this week as the team looks to arrive in Russia as one of the fittest teams at the tournament.

"One of the things that was highlighted to us against Northern Ireland is we need to be a little bit further ahead [fitness wise] so that is the focus now," said Hudson.

It has been a challenge that both Colvey and Doyle have enjoyed. Two wing-backs with plenty of running in their roles, they have got stuck in and been impressive in the fitness tests.

"It has been good to do some hard work as a team," said Doyle. "Fitness is key for us. We want to outwork every team. It is a bare minimum for us to be the fittest at that tournament."

Colvey added: "The first couple of days here in Dublin has been tough with a lot of running. We know that we need to be as fit as possible to achieve what we want to at this tournament. We want to make history and get out of the group."

Doyle said the team needs to deliver quality performances tonight and against Belarus to arrive in St Petersburg full of confidence for the tournament opener.

"[Against Northern Ireland] we turned over the ball quicker than what we would have liked which affected our positioning on the field," he said. "We weren’t far off where we needed to be. That game is the lowest bar for the tour and we keep moving forward for the next one. We know that we have to get better and better so we come into the Confederations Cup firing."

The Cabinteely game will be covered live on NZ Football’s Twitter account, @NZ_Football, and a match report will be sent shortly after the game.

All Whites Fixtures pre-FIFA Confederations Cup

6 June v Cabinteely FC in Dublin, Republic of Ireland (7 June (NZT)

12 June v Belarus in Minsk, Belarus (13 June NZT)

Belarus international live on SKY Sport

2017 FIFA Confederations Cup - All Whites draw

17 June 6pm (3am 18 June NZT) v Russia, Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg

21 June 9pm (6am 22 June NZT) v Mexico, Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

24 June 6pm (3am 25 June NZT) v Portugal, Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg

All FIFA Confederation Cup Matches live on SKY Sport