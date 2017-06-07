Tennis: Venus makes grand slam semifinal

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 07:51

Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus and American partner Ryan Harrison have made the doubles semifinals at the French Open this morning after a rain delayed contest.

The defeated the seventh seed Ivan Dodig (Croatia) and Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-2 3-6 6-3 in one hour 31 minutes after a rain delayed match.

The win is significant for Venus in his career as it will take his ranking from its current position of 39 in the world into the top 30 for the first time.

It is the first time a New Zealand male has made the doubles semifinals of a Grand Slam since Brett Steven and American Tommy Ho reache the last four at the French Open in 1995.

Venus and Harrison will face Colombian 16th seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah for a place in the final.