Kiwi Michael Venus makes Grand Slam semi-final

The dream of a first Grand Slam title looms large for New Zealand’s top doubles player Michael Venus.

The 29-year-old Aucklander and partner Ryan Harrison (United States) are through to the semi-finals at the French Open after a three set win over Croatia’s Ivan Dodig and Spaniard Marcel Granollers.

The unseeded Venus and Harrison knocked out the seventh seeds 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in one hour and 31 minutes in a rain interrupted contest.

Venus and Harrison broke Dodig twice in the opening set to take it 6-2 but the Kiwi was broken early in the second set allowing Dodig and Granollers to level the match.

Games went with serve until the sixth game of the decider when Granollers was broken and Venus and Harrison kept their composure to close out the match.

"It was always going to be a tough match, but I am really excited to be through and the level we played today was great and hopefully we can keep it going," said Venus.

"We started off the game well, we got up and that was key. We managed to get the first two points in the game and our energy and excitement raised and the shots started to fall for us."

They saved seven of eight break points against their serve in the match which was a telling statistic. Venus and Harrison were able to convert three of their seven break point chances

Their prize for making the last four will be a match against the 16th seeded Colombian pair of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah for a place in the final.

The South Americans reached the Roland Garros final in 2011 but are a team that Venus and Harrison won't be overawed playing against.

"They are an established doubles team and obviously playing well so it is going to be another tough match," said Venus.

Brett Steven was the last New Zealand male to reach a Grand Slam semi-final in doubles in Paris in 1995 with American Tommy Ho.

While his ranking is expected to surge into the top 30 in the world for the first time on the back of his unprecedented success, Venus and Harrison are also in the money. They are guaranteed to share at least 132,000 Euros (NZ$208,000) between them for making the semi-finals.

The semifinal will be played on Thursday night New Zealand time with the final if they made it scheduled for Saturday night.