Lions match cause for celebration in Dunedin

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 13:00

There will be plenty of excitement in the air when the Highlanders take on the British and Irish Lions at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium next week.

As well as the DHL NZ Lions Series 2017 game on Tuesday, 13 June, there will be a range of associated activities and events for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Mayor of Dunedin Dave Cull is delighted the city will be hosting the Lions.

"We know this will be a great event for residents and visitors alike and a wonderful opportunity to showcase the special character of our city.

"The Lions’ visits are a great tradition and we’re hoping we can repeat our 1993 effort when Otago beat the Lions in Dunedin."

Dunedin City Council Events Special Projects Co-ordinator Tammy Jackman says to celebrate the Highlanders taking on the Lions, the city has planned a great festival of events for everyone to enjoy.

There is a Sounds Dunedin music evening at ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum on Monday. The Dunedin Sound was born in the 1980s and its legacy is a well-developed music scene that is popular with locals as well as visitors to the city. This free concert, featuring four bands, will be held between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Ms Jackman says people need to plan ahead in terms of getting to the game and she encourages people to use public transport or consider parking further away and walking.

"Match day will be a busy day in Dunedin so allow plenty of time to grab a bite to eat in the Octagon before joining Dunedin’s famous ‘walking bus’ along the fan trail to the Stadium.

"There will be plenty of activity along the way and a carnival atmosphere outside the Stadium, including buskers and food vendors."

To help residents and visitors get home later in the evening, the DCC is running hourly buses from the Octagon, between 11.30pm and about 1.20am. The buses will run along two routes, one to South Dunedin and one to North Dunedin and Wakari. The cost is a gold coin donation.

The DCC is trialling this service. If it is successful, a similar bus service may be provided for other events. For the bus timetables and other information, visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/lions.

The DHL NZ Lions Series 2017 sees the British and Irish Lions rugby team play 10 matches against New Zealand teams, including the All Blacks. The matches are being held in seven host cities across the country, including Dunedin.