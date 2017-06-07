Nelson to host Netball's best in inaugural Super Club

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 14:14

Super Club, an international competition featuring teams from all over the world, will make its debut at the Trafalgar Centre, Nelson, July 2-7, 2017.

Announced today by Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie, Super Club - a global Club competition for Netball - will feature eight teams from across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Oceania with all games to be broadcast live on SKY Sport 4.

The top three New Zealand teams from the ANZ Premiership will qualify for the event, with the remaining five teams to be confirmed shortly.

20 matches will be played across five days, with one day set aside for the teams to undertake community engagement initiatives in local communities.

Wyllie says this concept has been a long-time in the planning, but she’s pleased to be partnering with SKY and Nelson City Council to bring it to life.

"Netball New Zealand has a five year vision for Super Club; we believe the opportunities this will create will provide players with the international competition they cannot otherwise find," Wyllie said.

"We are pleased to be working with Mayor Rachel Reese and her team to bring this exciting event to Nelson. The region are huge Netball fans, and we expect an event like this, thanks to the broadcast support of SKY, will showcase it at its best and capture the imagination of fans for generations."

Nelson City Council Mayor, Rachel Reese says having the new Netball Super Club international-level sporting event in Nelson City provides a significant opportunity to showcase the special essence of our region to the rest of the country and the world.

"What better way to inspire fans, young and old, than by bringing some of the world's top Netball Club teams to Nelson. It’s a chance to see and engage with the players and experience international Netball at our premier venue, The Trafalgar Centre," Reese said.

Nelson City Council, NRDA, Nelson Netball and Netball New Zealand have collaborated to bring the event to the city along with significant local private sector support.

More information relating to the participating teams, fixture and tickets will be announced shortly.