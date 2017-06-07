Julian Savea set to play 100th game for Hurricanes

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 15:29

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the Hurricanes have congratulated Julian Savea as he gets set to play his 100th Investec Super Rugby match when the Hurricanes take on the Chiefs in an exciting local derby at Westpac Stadium this Friday (NZT).

The Hurricanes winger becomes the 49th player to join the New Zealand Super Rugby centurions club, and the 11th Hurricane to make the milestone.

Julian Savea made his debut for Wellington in 2010 and played his first game for the Hurricanes a year later in 2011 at the age of 20. He had previously played for the New Zealand Secondary Schools team in 2008 and the New Zealand Sevens team in 2009 before making a name for himself on the international scene winning World Rugby’s Junior Player of the Year Award in 2010 after scoring eight tries for the Junior World Championship-winning New Zealand Under 20 side in Argentina.

Savea made his All Blacks debut against Ireland at Eden Park on 9 June 2012 and has gone on to play 52 tests and scoring 45 tries.

New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Steve Tew congratulated Savea on the milestone.

"It's hard to believe that Julian has reached his 100th game milestone at the age of just 26. He's a born and bred Wellingtonian, so what a perfect way to bring up his 100th, in front of his home crowd at Westpac Stadium.

"I know Julian's family and friends will be incredibly proud of what he's achieved in his career so far and I wish him all the best for Friday's game."

Hurricanes’ Head Coach Chris Boyd said it was a significant achievement for any player to reach 100 Super Rugby matches.

"To play 100 matches at this level shows a high level of commitment and professionalism and for Julian to do it in the Hurricanes jersey is a great story.

"He’s a local guy who has been in the Wellington and Hurricanes system since he was at Rongotai College and he came through the Oriental Rongotai club, so I think a lot of people will be very proud on Friday night."

Julian Savea said it had always been a privilege to represent the club and it would be a proud moment to bring up his 100th match in front of friends and family at Westpac Stadium.

"This team means a lot to me and I’ve always felt privileged and proud to represent the club. I’m really looking forward to running out against the Chiefs and hopefully we can get the right result."

NZR Board Member Mark Robinson will present Savea with a greenstone mere, the traditional gift for players who have played 100 Super Rugby matches, all for New Zealand teams.