Gallagher Chiefs team named to play the Hurricanes

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 16:45

It’s the only kiwi Investec Super Rugby contest this weekend and there’s plenty to play for! With the BNZ Crusaders cementing first place in the New Zealand Conference, the Gallagher Chiefs and Hurricanes are fighting for the first wildcard qualifier position. The Chiefs are the masters of their own destiny - securing 10 points from their remaining two regular season games will guarantee the team fifth place.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Dave Rennie has made three changes to the starting fifteen who defeated the Waratahs 46-31 last Saturday in Hamilton. There’s one change to the forwards with Michael Allardice replacing the injured Brodie Retallick. The remaining two changes affect the backline with midfield sensation Charlie Ngatai to start at second five-eighth and exciting young utility back Solomon Alaimalo to don jersey 14.

The Gallagher Chiefs team to play the Hurricanes this Friday in Wellington is:

Unavailable for selection: Brad Weber, Mitchell Graham, Glen Fisiiahi, Sam McNicol, Brodie Retallick, Taleni Seu, Stephen Donald, Sosefo Kautai, Tim Nanai-Williams and Toni Pulu.

1. Kane Hames (21)

2. Nathan Harris (27)

3. Nepo Laulala (10)

4. Dominic Bird (24)

5. Michael Allardice (19)

6. Mitchell Brown (13)

7. Sam Cane (co-captain) (92)

8. Liam Messam (158)

9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow (79)

10. Aaron Cruden (co-captain) (85)

11. James Lowe (49)

12. Charlie Ngatai (40)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (37)

14. Solomon Alaimalo (5)

15. Damian McKenzie (46)

RESERVES:

16. Liam Polwart (1)

17. Siegfried Fisi’ihoi (23)

18. Atu Moli (23)

19. Tom Sanders (18)

20. Lachlan Boshier (14)

21. Finlay Christie (5)

22. Alex Nankivell (2)

23. Shaun Stevenson (20)

() = Gallagher Chiefs caps in brackets