Southern Steel defeat Mystics

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 22:16

The Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel narrowly escaped an overtime challenge, surviving at the death to pip an unlucky SKYCITY Mystics 68-67 in a thrilling match-up in Dunedin on Wednesday.

The ever-improving Mystics threw down the Steel’s most demanding challenge to date, momentum swinging throughout the match with the outcome in doubt from beginning to end.

Finishing each quarter strongly proved the difference for the Steel. With the Mystics levelling the scores with six seconds on the clock, overtime loomed before quick transitional play gave the Steel the clincher on the final buzzer.

It did not take long for the home team to slip into their customary dominant mode when resisting a purposeful start by the Mystics with a forceful reply.

Quick to punish anything loose by the Mystics, the Steel pushed out to an early six-goal lead, the speed of accuracy on attack by Gina Crampton and Shannon Francois providing a seamless supply of ball to key target Jhaniele Fowler-Reid under the hoop.

The Mystics struggled to contain the intensity and accuracy of the always busy and creative Steel. Just when the floodgates looked set to open, the Mystics produced a late quarter surge which helped steer them back on course.

A couple of late turnovers kept the score in check during a high-scoring first quarter with Fowler-Reid posting a personal haul of 17 as the Steel went to the first break with a 20-16 lead.

Rejigging their defensive line helped enforce a productive second stanza from the visitors. With both teams impressing with their flair and vision on attack, it was the Mystics who continued to grow in confidence.

Attacking pair Maria Tutaia and Elisapeta Toeava were the driving force behind the Mystics resilience while shooter Bailey Mes was a key contributor with her aerial skills, athletic ability and accuracy under the hoop.

Bringing the game alive, the visitors briefly nosed their way in front, the Steel having the last say during which Fowler-Reid posted her 600th goal of the season to help the home team steady the ship and take a narrow 37-35 lead into the main break.

Both teams produced a pulsating 15 minutes of play during the all-important third quarter.

The Mystics came out all guns blazing, quickly making up the deficit as they burst into the lead through a mix of patience and exhilarating attacking play. Mes dominated her defenders to play a prominent role as the Mystics strode out to a four-goal lead.

The intensity and pressure produced some uncustomary errors from the normally-slick Steel, who were clearly rattled. However, as is the Steel way, the home team overcame their wobbly patch with a strong finish to claw their way back to a 50-49 lead at the last break and the promise of a thrilling finish.

Official Result and Stats:

Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel 68 def SKYCITY Mystics 67

Shooting Stats - Steel:

Fowler-Reid: 53/58 @ 91%

Selby-Rickit: 15/20 @ 75%

Shooting Stats - Mystics:

Mes: 47/50 @ 94%

Tutaia: 20/27 @ 74%

MVP: Elisapeta Toeava (Mystics)