NZ U20 side named to face Ireland at World Champs

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 08:52

New Zealand Under 20 Head Coach Craig Philpott has named his side to face Ireland in their final pool match at the World Rugby Under 20 World Championships in Georgia, on Thursday 11.30pm NZT.

New Zealand opened their campaign with a 42-20 win over Scotland on Wednesday and on Sunday they defeated Italy 68-26 in their second pool game.

The team is:

1 Ezekiel Lindenmuth Auckland

2 Asafo Aumua Wellington

3 Alex Fidow Wellington

4 Isaia Walker-Leawere Wellington

5 Sam Caird Waikato

6 Sam Slade Auckland

7 Tom Christie Canterbury

8 Luke Jacobson (C) Waikato

9 Ereatara Enari (VC) Canterbury

10 Tiaan Falcon Hawke's Bay

11 Caleb Clarke Auckland

12 Orbyn Leger Counties Manukau

13 Braydon Ennor Canterbury

14 Tima Faingaanuku Tasman

15 Will Jordan Tasman

16 John (JP) Sauni Auckland

17 Harrison Allan Canterbury

18 Pouri Rakete-Stones Hawke's Bay

19 Adrian Choat Auckland

20 Marino Mikaele-Tuu Hawke's Bay

21 Kemara Hauiti-Parapara Wellington

22 Thomas Umaga-Jensen Wellington

23 Josh McKay Canterbury

New Zealand Under 20 Head Coach Craig Philpott said he and his coaching team have picked a strong side that they believe will feature in the back end of the competition.

"We expect Ireland to play with passion and like they have nothing to lose, hence the team we have named to put on the park.

"We have picked Tima Faingaanuku and Caleb Clarke on the wings. They both have size and strength and we hope we will be able to bend them out wide.

"Our clear goal from this match is to bag five points, so we can get to 15 for the round robin and hopefully qualify as the top seed for the semi finals."