BNZ Crusaders team to play the British and Irish Lions

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 15:10

The BNZ Crusaders will create history on Saturday night when they play the British and Irish Lions for the first time. Head Coach Scott Robertson has named a strong side that includes an All Black tight five and a backline brimming with the exciting young Super Rugby talent we have seen on display this season.

Robertson said the team is under no illusions about how tough this British and Irish Lions team will be: "This is a huge and exciting challenge for us. We are facing some of the best rugby players in the world, but we have some of the world's best in this team too, so it will be a fantastic clash.

"No matter how it unfolds, this will be a game that the players involved will remember as one of the special moments in their careers. Not that many players get the opportunity to play in a British and Irish Lions tour, and to do that in front of a sellout crowd at AMI Stadium in our Crusaders colours is going to be a awesome occasion for the team and for the fans in the stands," Robertson said.

The only changes to the team that beat the HIghlanders last weekend are a rotation at halfback with Bryn Hall starting and Mitchell Drummond on the bench; a switch to second five for David Havili with Israel Dagg coming in at fullback; and Tim Bateman coming in via the bench.

Kick off between the BNZ Crusaders and British and Irish Lions is at 7:35pm on Saturday night at Christchurch's AMI Stadium.

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Owen Franks

4. Luke Romano

5. Sam Whitelock (C)

6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis

7. Matt Todd (VC)

8. Jordan Taufua

9. Bryn Hall

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. George Bridge

12. David Havili

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Seta Tamanivalu

15. Israel Dagg

RESERVES

16. Ben Funnell

17. Wyatt Crockett

18. Michael Alaalatoa

19. Quinten Strange

20. Jed Brown

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Mitchell Hunt

23. Tim Bateman