Racing Queensland releases revised race dates calendar

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 16:54

Racing Queensland (RQ) has today released a revised race dates calendar to stakeholders for the remainder of June and July 2017 after consultation with clubs.

It follows RQ’s decision this week to engage one of Australia’s most experienced racing administrators, Dale Monteith, to conduct an independent review of the Eagle Farm track.

The scope of the review will be to consider the construction and preparation of the track, with a very clear focus on identifying the best remediation strategies for the racing surface.

RQ continues to work closely with clubs on the development of the 2017/18 race dates calendar from 1 August onwards, and the review process was taken into account when finalising the revised calendar for the remainder of June and July.

CEO Dr Eliot Forbes said: "I would like to thank the clubs and various industry stakeholders for their patience and cooperation at this time."