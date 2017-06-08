Kiwi tennis players score wins at French Open

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 17:31

While the performance of Michael Venus at the French Open has been superb over the past two weeks and his semi-final will be played on Friday night, Saturday morning NZ time, other Kiwi tennis players are also on court in tournaments around the world.

Marina Erakovic has started her build up to Wimbledon qualifying with a good victory at the US$100,000 Surbiton grasscourt Challenger. Erakovic defeated Englishwoman Laura Robson in three sets 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 in the first round of singles. She will now play Russian third seed Evgeniya Rodina in the second round.

The Kiwi women’s No.1 teamed up with Taipei’s Kai-Chen Chang for a first round doubles win as well.

In the men’s 127,000 euro Challenger at the same venue Marcus Daniell and Pakistan’s Aisam Ul-Haq Qureshi as top seeds and Artem Sitak with American Nicholas Monroe, the second seeds both had wins in the first round of doubles.

Meanwhile in Thailand at the US$15,000 Futures Rubin Statham as top singles seed and Finn Tearney as second seed are both through to the quarter-finals of the singles.

Statham has reached the semifinals of the previous two weeks of Futures in China, while Tearney made the quarters of the same events.